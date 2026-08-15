VSU shooting suspect in custody after hiding on campus, police say

By Kristi K. Higgins The Progress-Index

Virginia authorities have a suspect in custody charged with a shooting that left five people injured, one of them critically, on the campus of Virginia State University.

In an evening statement Saturday, Chesterfield County ​Police said 19-year-old Camron Harris of Henrico County, Virginia, was found hiding in a closet inside VSU’s Seward Hall, a dormitory within walking distance of ⁠the place where the shooting took place early that day.

Harris was found around 4 p.m., ‌a little over 14 hours after the shooting, ​and is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, The Petersburg Progress-Index, part of the USA Today Network, reported.

Harris is not a student at VSU, authorities said.

Eight warrants have been filed against ⁠Harris, police said. Four of them are for ‌malicious wounding and four are ‌for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

More charges could be brought as the investigation unfolds.

Ages ⁠of VSU shooting victims released

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 15, Chesterfield Police responded to the quad annexes in the 3300 block ‌of Boisseau Street. Five people, ‌four men and one woman, had been shot.

Only one of the victims, an unidentified 20-year-old male, is a VSU student. In a statement, VSU ⁠said that his injuries were not life-threatening and that ​he had been released ⁠from the ​hospital.

A 21-year-old male was critically wounded, police said. The three remaining victims were a 23-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female. Their injuries were also not life-threatening.

Police did not ⁠release their identities, and it was not immediately known whether any of the other three victims were hospitalized.

Police did released a possible motive for the shooting, ⁠nor had it been reported why the suspect and the four non-students were at the annexes.

VSU Police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms & Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office ⁠assisted Chesterfield in the investigation, ‌along with other federal and state agencies.

Anyone with ​information is urged ‌to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

Kristi K. Higgins can be ​reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. Follow @KHiggins_PI on X.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index

Reporting by Kristi K. Higgins, USA TODAY NETWORK / The Progress-Index

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect