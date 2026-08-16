7 killed in Indiana storms that led to record flooding

By James Powel, Jordan Smith and Jake Allen USA Today

Recovery efforts have begun in Central Indiana in the wake of flooding from storms that have killed at least seven people.

Infrastructure is being assessed in parts of the region and flood gates are being opened around Indianapolis, according to reporting from The Indianapolis Star, part of the USA Today Network.

“Our hearts go out to those people ​who have been affected by the flooding and the infrastructure loss, but now we’re moving forward with things that we can control,” Hamilton County commissioner Christine Altman said at a Sunday news conference. “That’s the assessment, recovery, reconstruction.”

President ⁠Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Indiana on Saturday, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide resources to the state.

The ‌flooding comes amid a broader stretch of extreme weather across the United States, ​with dangerous heat fueling wildfire concerns in the West while repeated rounds of thunderstorms soaked parts of the Midwest and East.

Here’s what to know.

7 people killed in storms

At least seven storm-related deaths have occurred across Indiana since Tuesday, after strong winds and heavy rainfalls pummeled the state – according to reporting from the ⁠IndyStar. The victims span from northwest Indiana to the southeast corner of the ‌state.

Liz Woods, a Delaware County official, identified 19-year-old ‌Matthew Morey and Stephanie Sallee, 58, as flood victims.

Morey was found Saturday after he went missing three days earlier when he and three friends jumped into the Mississinewa River. Authorities found Sallee’s ⁠body in a cornfield southwest of Muncie Saturday after her car was apparently swept away by moving water.

Woods also confirmed to the IndyStar that a 4-year-old boy died in Jennings County. ABC News reported ‌that the death occurred after a tree crashed ‌through a back bedroom of his home.

A 31-year-old bicyclist died after police believe he rode around traffic barricades and fell into a gaping sinkhole in Henry County. Investigators believe James Briar of New Castle was riding his ⁠bicycle when he bypassed traffic barriers and crashed into the hole. Henry County Coroner Brian ​Clark told IndyStar that Briar was ⁠pronounced dead ​at the scene after his body was discovered close to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Woods told the Star that the other victims were a woman in Lake County, a woman in Porter County and a man in LaPorte County.

Flooding from storms break records

The storms began on Tuesday, leading to ⁠flooding that broke records.

The White River crested at approximately 24.60 feet around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, breaking a record that was more than 100 years old, according to the county.

Though recovery efforts are underway, the region is not yet in ⁠the clear.

The National Weather Service is alerting that flash flooding is possible across Central Indiana again Sunday night.

“Thunderstorms are possible again today into tonight with a threat for damaging winds and heavy rainfall,” the weather service in Indianapolis said in an Aug. 16 hazardous weather outlook. “Any ⁠additional heavy rainfall will likely quickly produce flash ‌flooding.”

It added in a weather briefing that major flooding continues near the ​White River north of ‌Indianapolis and that moderate flooding is forecast for portions of the Wabash and White Rivers.

“The headwaters have ​crested with water still rising in the middle and lower portions of the rivers,” the briefing reads.

Contributing: Anthony Thompson – USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 7 killed in Indiana storms that led to record flooding

Reporting by James Powel, Jordan Smith and Jake Allen, USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY

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