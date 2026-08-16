A Grip on Sports: Mark Few’s Hall of Fame journey is intertwined with his faith in where Gonzaga basketball could go

A GRIP ON SPORTS • No matter your predilection toward the spiritual, this morning’s sunrise in the Spokane area seemed ordained to steer the observer toward faith. Maybe it was the bright colors. The quiet clouds. Or maybe it was as simple as it’s Sunday.

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• Faith is about trust. Or confidence. Or belief. In something or someone without the need of physical proof. That’s what the dictionary tells us. And the nuns at St. Rita’s implored us to understand so many years ago.

The 60 or years since? I’ve learned another lesson. The one about faith’s power.

Long before Ted Lasso went viral with his overwhelming belief about belief, those of us who live in and around Spokane became acquainted with another coach who lived that philosophy every day.

And that belief, in himself and in his vision of what Gonzaga University men’s basketball could be, has taken him all the way to the top.

Mark Few is officially a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member.

Few was inducted last night in Springfield, Mass., in a ceremony he said was “absolutely mind-boggling. I say that because people have asked me if this is a dream come true and I’m telling you, I couldn’t even think about dreaming such a thing where I came from.”

I’m sure you know the whole story about where he came from. The son of a minister whose Creswell church was just down the interstate from the University of Oregon. Played high school hoops. Coached his old high school’s junior varsity team while still a Duck. Was given a chance by friend Dan Monson to join Dan Fitzgerald’s GU staff. Was paid a pittance. Worked his way up the ladder. Took over when Monson headed to Minnesota after the 1999 Cinderella run.

And put together his mind-boggling career based on one word. Faith.

Appropriate, certainly, for Norm Few’s son. As Mark acknowledged last night, his dad served as his Methodist Church’s pastor for 54 years. Every one of them spent extolling the importance of that one word.

The lessons sunk in. His son brought them with him to Gonzaga. And put his faith in the Bulldogs’ future.

Few shared this with myself many times, usually on the sidelines of youth basketball games. And explained the moment he stepped on campus, through the school’s buildup from a West Coast Conference contender to an NCAA one, he was driven by a vision of what he believed was possible. Even if others did not share it. He saw success. He had confidence the Zags could be something special. He had faith he, and those around him, could make it happen.

They did.

It was not easy. The decade of groundwork Monson, Few and Bill Grier put in working under Fitzgerald wasn’t powered by mountains of cash. The engine was hard work. Time. Dedication. And, yes, selling a vision based on faith in the future.

The vision – or hope, if you prefer – most had, making some noise in the NCAA Tournament, was realized in Monson’s second season as head coach. But Few’s vision was larger. He believed there could be more. Much more.

He sold that belief to athletic director Mike Roth. Converted him. Made him a disciple in Few’s belief. And the congregation began to build.

Few led the way from the pulpit. Spread the faith, added acolytes, raised money, attracted talent, won. Kept winning. And, in April of 2017, came within inches of reaching the mountaintop. A second chance at the ultimate prize came in 2021. It also was unsuccessful. There have been missteps, sure, within the program and in Few’s personal life as well. The have not derailed either the faith in, or the path toward, success. The Zags are officially an NCAA power.

Other chances at a title may or may not come down the road. The changes to college athletics present more challenges, more tests, more ways to test Few’s faith in that regard.

Does it matter, though?

Like his father, Few seems destined to end his career in the same place he started it. Leading a program that may not play in one of the game’s cathedrals but does exhibit the same foundations. It is rock solid. Has weathered many storms. Is built to handle what’s to come.

That’s what makes Mark Few a Hall of Famer. What he built. Through hard work, commitment, time and, yes, faith. He took belief and turned it into reality. He didn’t move mountains. But he did lift the Zags to the peak of the NCAA basketball ranks.

And that journey continued Saturday, when Few took his place at the mountaintop of the sport.

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WSU: The Cougars took another step Saturday toward the season-opening Apple Cup, holding their first open-to-the-public scrimmage in Pullman. Greg Woods was there and shares his impressions. No. 1 on our hit parade? It looks as if UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick is winning the battle to start at the No. 1 position, quarterback. … Geoff Crimmins has this photo gallery from the scrimmage as well. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, let’s start in Corvallis, where John Canzano delves into the large lawsuit between former Oregon State player and assistant coach Keith Heyward and the school. … Boise State spent Saturday scrimmaging. … So did San Diego State. … Colorado State added a local running back to its roster, taking him away from UCLA. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, Washington also scrimmaged Saturday. We can pass along Christian Caple’s observations. … Oregon also scrimmaged and once again the Duck defense was at its best. Dan Lanning even thought so. … Colorado has raised a lot of money. … Utah practiced Saturday. As did Arizona. … Arizona State’s stay in the mountains didn’t last long. But the Sun Devils did scrimmage.

Gonzaga: We linked Theo Lawson’s coverage from Springfield, Mass, above. And here too. Theo has a story on the induction ceremony while the folks in the office put together this compilation of the reports, including Theo’s, about Few induction. … We can add this story from USA Today and there is a piece about the entire class from The Athletic. … A couple of Gonzaga baseball alums heard some not-so-good news this week.

EWU: The Eagles defense needs active linebackers. Lucky for it, there seems to be a large contingent of candidates available, returnees and newcomers alike. Dan Thompson has this story on a group of guys that “can fly around and make plays.” … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Weber State held a scrimmage.

Indians: It took five attempts, but Spokane finally picked up a win this week in Everett. Dave Nichols has this coverage of the Indians’ 9-2 victory.

Velocity: Despite dominating the first half, Spokane wasn’t able to continue its hot play at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday. The Velocity fell 3-2 to the visiting Corpus Christi Sharks.

Seahawks: Not that anyone outside the coaching staff (maybe) cares but Seattle didn’t win its preseason opener Saturday night at Lumen Field. Instead, the collection of second stringers and assorted players who have no chance to make the roster lost to Dallas’ collection of second stringers and assorted players who have no chance to make the roster 17-7. But, hey, NFL football in the Northwest is back. … Dave Boling was in the press box last night and has this column. … One of the folks Dave writes about, Devon Witherspoon, became the highest paid cornerback in the league Saturday with a contract extension. Four years, $132 million.

Mariners: Emerson Hancock isn’t the No. 1 M’s name to come to mind when picking a starter to win a must-win game. But he had that responsibility Saturday and was outstanding in their 10-5 win in Houston. So too was the offense, which might be even more unexpected. Bryan Woo, whose road struggles have been intense this season, takes the ball tonight (4:20, NBC/Peacock) in another must-win contest. … Matt Brash still believes he will pitch more this season. … Brock Rodden is the latest prospect to get a shot at shortstop. He seems to be hitting well at least.

Sounders: MLS teams have three players they are allowed to pay above and beyond the norm. One of Seattle’s Designated Players is Pedro de la Vega, who has played sparingly since signing in 2024. And he will probably play no more this season after another major injury suffered in his first match back. Meanwhile it is too late to replace him with someone of equivalent talent. This season is going from bad to worse quickly.

Golf: Scottie Scheffler’s slow start Saturday gave everyone hope at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He still leads by two, though, going into today’s final round.

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• I’m a believer in faith. In belief. And showing that to the athletes I’ve coached over the years. In their ability to reach goals. Expressing it to them makes a huge difference in helping them experience success. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, Gonzaga Athletics