As the attorney general pushes to cut Avista’s profit, the Spokane utility says the reduction could end up costing customers more

Avista wants to charge Spokane-area customers more for electricity and gas by raising rates, but the Washington state attorney general’s office is challenging how much of a rate increase Avista needs. Avista wants to collect more money on everything it builds, but the attorney general argues the company needs to collect less than it’s asking for. The attorney general says the utility needs $115 million less in returns than its proposed increase in the first year alone.

Attorney General Nick Brown says the monopolistic nature of Avista means it should require a lower return.

“Avista, like other utility companies, have a true monopoly over utility services in Washington state, and so in the Spokane Valley, you don’t have an option but to use Avista, and so when you have a monopoly like that, it’s reasonable for the state to demand a more modest level of increase rather than what Avista is proposing,” Brown said.

Avista is a regulated monopoly, meaning that while it is the only service provider in a wide area, it can’t set its own prices. Avista has to go before the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to request rate increases. Avista charges based on the costs to keep its utility infrastructure running. Avista filed the increase in January. A public comment hearing will take place Aug. 27, and an evidentiary hearing Sept. 17-18.

“We’re cost-based. So we’re not market-based in terms of our pricing. Starbucks, they can charge my daughter $9 for a drink … That’s market-based pricing. We are cost-based,” said Pat Ehrbar, director of regulatory affairs at Avista.

The journey of a rate increase is a monthslong, courtlike proceeding. The case will go to a hearing in September before a decision is made in December . Asked how often Avista gets everything it requests, Ehrbar responded “never.”

The attorney general’s office frames its role as the counterweight in the rate-setting process.

“We expect that Avista will attempt to explain why they think it’s necessary, and we’ll back up our … testimony, and hopefully have a robust debate with the UTC about the reasonableness of their request,” Brown said.

Avista makes money on what it owns, not what it sells. The UTC tells Avista how much it can profit – that is it’s rate of return – on its assets, a percentage Avista can ask to raise based on costs.

Brown claims that Avista has not proven it needs more than a 7.2% return. Avista’s experts disagree.

In its Aug. 7 rebuttal, Avista said that 7.2% is extremely low by the public counsel’s own standards. They point out that public counsel’s expert, David Garrett, recommended an 8.5% return for Avista two years ago. He also recommended an 8.3% return for an Oklahoma utility one month prior to his recommendation of 7.2% for Avista.

Avista remains Garrett’s lowest recommendation in recent history, with his recommendations ranging from 8.5% to 9.1%.

In his June testimony, he argued that Avista’s experts used growth and interest-rate assumptions that inflated the profit the company appeared to need.

The attorney general’s office says that the allowed return is already too high.

“We really look at a number of different factors and use expert economists and analysts to reach these decisions … we compare them across the industry to other similarly situated utility providers in similar markets, and look at what is a reasonable rate of return,” Brown said.

Public counsel is not the only party proposing a cut, but its cut is the most severe. UTC staff recommended a 9.625% return, and the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, an industrial consumer group , recommended a 9.0% return, according to the filings.

“The lowest (return) authorized by any U.S. commission in the last five years is like 8.8(%), public counsel is at 7.2(%),” Ehrbar said. “If you were an investor and you could choose between us or another utility, the other utility has a 9.8(%) … Where would you invest your money? The 9.8(%).”

Avista argues that a lower profit rate would backfire on customers. If the company cannot offer investors a competitive return, it becomes harder and more expensive to borrow the money it needs to keep the system running, and those costs land on customers, too.

Avista expanded on this, quoting credit agency Moody’s March 2026 outlook warning that when “elected officials publicly prioritize bill affordability,” regulators clamp down and utility credit suffers.

Avista argues its rate is reasonable, saying its expert gave a range that included a 10.9% return.

“Seemingly, we could have just filed a 10.9%. But that’s probably not reasonable, especially from the affordability side, so that’s where we landed at the 10.2%,” Ehrbar said.

The lowest return authorized by any U.S. utility commission in the first half of 2026 is 9.4%, according to the filings.

The two sides are roughly $115 million apart in the first year alone. Avista asked for a $110 million electric revenue increase, and public counsel a $5.3 million decrease.

The attorney general’s office highlights the need for scrutiny in regard to Avista’s investments to protect the integrity of Washington ratepayers.

“Whatever the (return), public counsel and the commission should examine all of Avista’s capital investments carefully. Washingtonians should be confident that Avista is making a solid business case for every capital project that ratepayers purchase with rates,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The attorney general’s office points to Avista’s spending habits, such as CEO pay of $4.7 million and around $626 million the office claims Avista can shave from its request.

While the CEO was paid $4.7 million in 2025, Washington customers only pay $746,000 of that.

“They proposed overall over $700 million worth of increases over the four years. What we determined was that roughly $626 million of that didn’t really reflect the true expenses and costs … while still allowing for their stakeholders to get a reasonable return on their investment,” Brown said.

Avista disagrees with these claims. It argued the $626 million reduction overstates the case because public counsel took the first-year request and extended it across all four years.

The tension lies between Avista’s obligation to its shareholders and its customers. The attorney general’s office says customers are fronting costs that shareholders should be.

“When we’re talking about Avista, they’re essentially asking Washingtonians to cover things like their CEO pay increases, and their marketing expenses, and their lobbying expenses. Those are the types of things that we don’t think are necessary to really allow Avista to fairly operate in this market,” Brown said.

Avista says customers receive a direct benefit through its membership in groups that lobby for the company, pointing to the 2023 Williams Pipeline incident that disrupted natural gas service across a wide area served by Avista.

When a Williams pipeline dig-in near Clarkston cut service, Avista received assistance from those groups. The utility says lobbying costs are not customer-funded.

Brown said his office is concerned for Washington ratepayers and wants to ensure they are paying a fair price.

“People are very concerned about how much they’re paying utilities … it is important that we use the tools that we have available to us to make sure that any rate increases are, one, in accordance with the law, and two, reasonable,” Brown said.

The final decision will happen in December, and customers will feel the effects in January.

“We filed a 10.2 % return on equity. We’re at a 9.8 authorized. Do they go to a 10.2, do they go to a 9.8, something different? We’ll find out in December,” Ehrbar said.

The attorney general’s office frames this debate as important for how future cases are decided.

“This is a really important question for not only the UTC but the legislature moving forward about how these monopolies operate within our state,” Brown said.