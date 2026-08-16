Bestselling author Michael Connelly comes to Northwest Passages this fall

From staff reports

The Northwest Passages Book Club has a captivating lineup in store this fall, highlighted by an evening with bestselling novelist Michael Connelly of “Bosch” and “Lincoln Lawyer” fame.

This week, Connelly announced his upcoming book tour for “The Hollow,” a legal thriller that will be published Oct. 27. The next day, on Oct. 28, Connelly will join Northwest Passages readers at the historic Bing Crosby Theater to discuss his new novel, his journalism career and his growing roster of TV shows.

Connelly wrote his first mystery, “The Black Echo,” in 1992 while working the police beat at the Los Angeles Times. His debut novel introduced the famously relentless Detective Harry Bosch and won the prestigious Edgar Award for Best First Novel.

In all, Connelly has published 42 books, among them New York Times bestsellers “Ironwood,” “The Proving Ground” and “The Waiting.” His mysteries, which include the Harry Bosch series, the Lincoln Lawyer series, the Renée Ballard series, and the Catalina Island novels, have sold more than 92 million copies worldwide.

Connelly also is the executive producer of four television series: “Bosch,” “Bosch: Legacy,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” and “Ballard.” A new series, based on his 2024 bestseller “Nightshade,” is in development at HBO Max.

“The Hollow” brings back Detective Bosch, a career homicide investigator played by Titus Welliver on TV. Bosch lives by the credo “Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts,” and that sentiment is at the heart of Connelly’s latest book, as the retired detective seeks justice for a long-forgotten boy who, like young Harry, landed in a notorious children’s shelter rampant with abuse.

“Most of Connelly’s stories feature cops, lawyers and the seedy underworlds they infiltrate and expose,” writes Elisabeth Egan in the New York Times. “One might not imagine him as a guy who makes time for sunrises – or Chihuahuas, for that matter – but his work contains a certain tenderness.”

Here are more upcoming fall events:

Peter Heller

On Sept. 10, author Peter Heller returns to the Northwest Passages stage to discuss “The Dog Stars,” and his sci-fi bestseller’s journey from page to screen. Director Ridley Scott, known for “The Alien,” “Gladiator” and other blockbusters, created the film adaptation starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley. (The film lands in theaters Aug. 28.)

Heller will be in conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edward Humes, a three-time Northwest Passages guest author, at the Bing Crosby Theater.

Joe Rohde

On Sept. 23, Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde will bring his upcoming book, “Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible,” to the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University for an evening geared toward creative spirits of all ages.

During four decades with Walt Disney Imagineering, Rohde became the lead designer and creative force behind Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida. Rohde also is an explorer whose research expeditions have taken across the globe. “It’s the intersection of his passions for conservation and culture with storytelling and design that put him in a league of his own,” writes Discovery Channel host Josh Gates in the foreword to “Floating Mountains.”

Jon Meacham

On Oct. 14, Whitworth University, in partnership with Northwest Passages, will welcome presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author Jon Meacham to the 2026 President’s Leadership Forum.

Meacham will discuss his latest bestseller, “American Struggle: Democracy, Dissent, and the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

Meacham’s anthology illuminates the nation’s complicated past and uses primary-source documents from the founders to Lincoln to Obama to explore critical moments in history to tell the story of the United States and its people.

Claudia Rowe

On Oct. 15, Seattle Times writer Claudia Rowe will discuss her ground breaking nonfiction book, “Wards of the State: the Long Shadow of the American Foster Care System,” a finalist for the 2025 National Book Award.

“Wards of the State” follows six children through the courtrooms, group homes, detention halls and adoption fairs that framed their lives.

National Book Award judges lauded Rowe for exposing “systemic failures of America’s foster care system” and offering readers a deep understanding of the foster care-to-prison pipeline. “The result is narrative journalism at its very best: propulsive, deeply intimate and damning,” the judges wrote in their citation.

Rowe will be in conversation with Spokesman-Review reporter Elena Perry at the Montvale Event Center.

The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest Passages Book Club and Forum began in fall 2017 and includes a year-round lineup of book talks, live journalism, election forums, movie nights, and annual events celebrating Women of the Year and the community’s “Difference Makers.”

Northwest Passages brings readers together from across the Inland Northwest and has provided financial support to boost local journalism and served as the foundation for the nonprofit Comma Community Journalism Lab. For tickets and more information, visit spokesman.com/northwest-passages.