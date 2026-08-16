Family shares vibrancy of mom’s full life despite two-year journey with ALS

Dave and Nancy Gregory embrace at their niece’s wedding in California on June 11, 2022. (Courtesy)

The ALS clinic supports about 65 to 75 patients, although that number fluctuates. It has ALS Association Certified Treatment Center of Excellence status and partners with the local ALS Association chapter and the ALS Service Organization for loaned or free adaptive equipment and support groups.

Clinic sessions are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Providence St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Medical Center, 711 S. Cowley St.

Nancy Gregory flashes a radiant smile as her family sits nearby, although words don’t come easily.

Still, her strength and grace always show up, said her husband Dave Gregory, as they neared Nancy’s 65th birthday on Friday. The couple met as teens when she worked at a Spokane Valley Dairy Queen.

“I just turned 18,” said Nancy, who grew up in Liberty Lake. Dave bought Dairy Queen treats up to four times a week to see her.

“I had to work for three months to get her to go out with me,” he said.

They married in 1986.

They had a son and daughter. Nancy worked as a legal assistant, and recently spent five years as financial administrator for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.

But just over two years ago, a thief appeared: Nancy’s April 2024 diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder.

It started with weakness in her left hand and foot, then moved swiftly, limiting walking and using her hands. Now, paralysis has robbed most of her speech and movement.

“Nancy is so vibrant, independent, successful, had a hell of a career, and she’s truly the epitome of what a great mom is,” said Dave, 63, an insurance broker.

“The biggest tragedy of ALS is that it can take a person who is so strong, successful and vibrant and make them so dependent on others for help. Nancy has been amazingly strong through all of this. She’s handled it with such humility and grace.”

ALS affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary movement. As those neurons deteriorate and die, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control muscle movement, gradually taking away a person’s ability to walk, speak and swallow.

Most people live two to five years after diagnosis.

Known for her accurate 120-words-per-minute typing, she first noticed a weakened left hand. Normally active, within a few months, she tripped a couple of times.

A doctor’s visit led to tests and imaging. Eventually, a Spokane neurology office did a nerve conduction study and muscle test to measure how electrical signals were traveling through her nervous system.

“The neurologist said, ‘There is no easy way to tell you this, but you have ALS,’ ” Dave recalled. “For me, it was like the walls were closing in, but she was so calm.”

They plugged into resources. Starting about June 2024, the couple did twice-monthly visits to the multidisciplinary Providence Spokane Neuroscience Institute’s ALS clinic, geared to improve patients’ quality and length of life.

During a clinic session, a patient sees multiple specialists who rotate into a single exam room – from physicians and therapists to a social worker and dietician.

The clinic partners with the local ALS Association chapter and the ALS Service Organization for loaned or free adaptive equipment and support groups.

“We can’t say enough good things about the clinic,” Dave said.

There is no cure, although there are now approved medications designed to slow progression and manage symptoms that might work for some patients.

“We tried a medicine, but it made Nancy feel lethargic and tired all the time,” Dave said.

It didn’t help, so she stopped.

Around February, it became too difficult to go to the clinic. Dave said their close-knit family handles all her at-home caregiving. That’s him, daughter Wendy, 30, son Ryan, 33, and daughter-in-law Kaydee Gregory. They can call a hospice service for questions.

Meanwhile, the family has continued to pack in gatherings and meals together, Dave said. Nancy, known as competitive, beat out nine other family and friends in a family fantasy football league for the 2025-26 season.

They gave her a trophy after the championship game.

“She loved teasing that she had whooped everybody,” he said.

“Our kids have saved both of us, time and time again. They come over several times a week and spend hours talking, laughing, and simply being with their mom. They have lifted Nancy’s spirits over and over. She can be having the hardest day imaginable, and then the kids walk through the door. Instantly, she lights up.”

He knows such a family caregiver dynamic doesn’t work for everyone, but it’s been the best for Nancy.

“We haven’t had to hire anyone for caregiving. It’s been really wonderful to be able to take good care of Nancy and have her feel good about us doing that.”

The couple raised their kids in a Spokane Valley home near 16th and Sullivan, but nearly three years ago, they moved into a one-level house in Liberty Lake.

That decision followed a tough time clearing out his parents’ house, when he shared with Nancy that he was ready to downsize. She shifted into her typical well-organized mode.

“Within two weeks, she had three rooms cleaned out and our house was going up for sale.”

It was before they knew how functional downsizing would be. Their children live a few miles away. Nancy picked everything for their new home. “All of this is her. She’s very organized.”

For Ryan and Kaydee’s October 2023 wedding, the family went together to Maui. Nancy was only beginning to suspect something was wrong.

In the past two years, they’ve leaned on extended family, work colleagues, friends and even acquaintances who have since become close. Dave said his employer, Amberlyn McQuary with Stonebraker McQuary Insurance, treats them like family while giving him work flexibility with a steady income.

“In this journey, it’s been humbling to see the people who have come out of nowhere with really no reason to go the extra mile with us,” he said.

Early on, his wife had just met Jules Haulet for nail care at Liberty Lake’s Plush salon. Within a month or two of her diagnosis, Nancy couldn’t wash her own hair, he said. Despite some lessons from Nancy’s main hairdresser downtown, Dave said he was a poor substitute, and Haulet offered to help.

“I’d take Nancy over to the salon every Monday and Friday, and for an hour, she’d wash and blow dry her hair, so it was always clean and nice. Then, when we couldn’t get Nancy in the car, Jules started coming to the house. It took so much stress out of our lives and made Nancy feel more comfortable. She’s become like a member of the family.”

Dave said they’ve learned to use local ALS resources, but also do independent research, such as finding a cup holder and straw with a special valve that Nancy could use for coffee.

Through it all, the family has continued to focus on Nancy and all she has brought them.

“This has been two and a half years of her 65 years of life,” Wendy said. “There have been many beautiful years of her life.”

Editor’s note: Nancy Gregory died Saturday night, Aug. 15, according to family.