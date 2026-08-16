‘It’s the people that make a building into a church’: Riverside Real Life unites community despite devastation

Pastor Kelly Armstrong, lead pastor of Riverside Real Life church that burned in the Old Trails fire, prays Wednesday on the stage at Real Life Spokane at 10101 N. Nevada St. as the congregation met for worship and to talk about what the group will do without the church building. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

People often turn to their faith community in times of crisis. But where do faith communities turn when they are in crisis?

The members of Riverside Real Life church on North Nine Mile Road, a nondenominational Christian church, turned to each other in the wake of losing their place of worship on Aug. 1 to the Old Trails fire.

Lead Pastor Kelly Armstrong took to the church’s Facebook page to share fire-related information and resources when the flames first sparked. A few hours later, he shared to the page a video detailing that their church building had burned down in the blaze.

He did not fret over the loss.

“We genuinely believe the church is not buildings. It’s the people that make a building into a church,” he said.

He said he wasn’t shocked to learn the church burned down, as he watched fire and evacuation maps go right over the building.

Armstrong and church leaders worked quickly to bring the Real Life community together, especially given their typical Sunday service could no longer take place. He shared a video on Facebook the next morning inviting members to join Riverside elders and leadership that evening at their sister church, Valley Real Life. Riverside has continued to gather its congregation at Real Life churches around Spokane.

“One of the things that’s been really great about being a part of Valley Real Life, starting as a campus and having relationships with that church, was we didn’t even have to ask,” Armstrong said. “We knew that they were going to be our big brother, and they’re going to take care of us. They’ve done that.”

Although it’s only been around for about three years, Riverside’s congregation has grown to 400 members. Nearly half of them have been attending the satellite services.

The church held a service at Real Life Spokane on North Nevada Street on Wednesday night. The congregation shared hugs and cookies as they mingled before the service.

Armstrong opened the service with a friendly smile, quoting comedian Conan O’Brien to bring levity to the atmosphere. He acknowledged the fire and the shared tragedy that brought them together that evening.

“I want to make sure and just acknowledge that for some of us, the trauma is a real thing. It really has been a very difficult experience, way beyond just inconvenient,” he said.

Most people prefer to be in the position to give help, he said, and he and the church are learning to accept they’re in a position of need. And they’re learning it’s OK to ask for help and to rely on others.

The outpouring of support from other churches include donations to help Riverside rebuild. However, the general rallying of the greater Spokane community has been the most touching for Armstrong.

“All over our city, people want to help. They want to do what they can do,” he said. “It is a moment that makes you proud to be a part of a community.”

Despite the grief of losing their church building, and even some church members losing their homes, Associate Pastor Zak Sommers said Riverside’s attitude has been enthusiastic and excited for the church’s future in the community.

“Great loss doesn’t stop a great mission, and so in the same way, our focus of continuing to impact and have a wonderful influence in our communities is still there,” he said.

Sommers brought an energy of excitement to the Wednesday evening service. He took the stage to share news that the church is coordinating with sites in the Nine Mile Road neighborhood to host a mobile church for the fall. It’s important, he said, to remain a presence in their community.

“Our involvement with the community should be even more. Yeah, we don’t have a building, but like we’ve got 200 households, 300 households that we can live out of,” he said.

Ted Isaac, a member of Riverside since its inception, was evacuated when he heard the church was lost. He shed tears at the news.

“I do find that we’re still strong. We hold it together, and we’re still family,” he said. “It’s not necessarily the building that makes a church; it’s the people that’s inside it, and you can clearly see that after this tragedy.”

He keeps showing up to the satellite services because Riverside is the only church where he has felt welcomed.

“Kelly has been wonderful. He’s always made me feel welcome more so than I’ve ever had, and I felt I belonged here,” he said.