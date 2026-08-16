Letters for Sunday, Aug. 16

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

We need accountability and transparency from officials

An elected official has the duty and responsibility to communicate with and inform constituents. It is not to hold secret meetings and make a decision without input. I believe the person elected to represent the community has an obligation to inform the community and gather facts about any proposed project that will affect Spokane.

What happened to accountability? What happened to honesty and transparency? Al French, and possibly other leaders in our community, corresponded with contractors to have a data center built in our county. Commissioner French’s denials seem to be following a pattern of deceit and blame.

Al French needs to face his community. From local to federal leadership, there seems to be an effort to cover up the truth and avoid accountability.

I am guilty of complacency and blind trust in those that represent us. Our responsibility is to hold those elected to represent us accountable. We need to be questioning those officials. We need to be calling and attending meetings when possible.

These officials were elected to represent our voices. Attend a city council meeting, a school board meeting or a county commission meeting. Request a town hall meeting with Baumgartner. Ask questions and demand answers. It is our responsibility to hold these elected officials accountable.

Call, write, attend meetings and demand answers. Use your super power. Vote out any official who refuses to answer questions and hear concerns.

Suzanne Thompson

Spokane

Amazing heroes

I read the Aug. 9 article by Tom Clouse that included interviews with the firefighters. Not only was it well -written but as I read about their experiences, I found it terrifying. I don’t think many people realize what they have to deal with or how dangerous it is. It seems so trivial to say “Thank you for risking your lives for us,” but that is what each one of the firefighters, medical response teams and the police did. The few firefighters interviewed included Ziegler, Monaghan, Powers, Wood and Beaulaurier.

I felt so badly for the firefighters “who collectively expressed a sense of guilt that they couldn’t do more to save homes.” Please realize how many homes and lives you did save. Saying thank you doesn’t seem like enough.

Shelley Brown

Deer Park

Voting after a firestorm

So a firestorm took your home and those of your neighbors,

along with your cars and your pets

and pretty much every official document

Trump now demands be displayed in person

when exercising your right to vote.

But somehow the myth that mailing in your ballot,

just like Trump does,

lives on as traitorous to that sacred task.

Better think long and hard about supporting MAGA politics

when you vote this time,

you may not get another chance.

David Doran

Ferndale

Vote ‘no’ on breaking trust between students, teachers

Initiative IL26-001 on November’s ballot would force teachers and school counselors to share information with parents who are unsupportive, under criminal investigation or criminally charged with abusing their own child. Currently, state and federal law protect students’ private records from such parents.

As a former Shadle Park teacher and the mother of children who graduated from Ferris and Lewis and Clark, I know that students who are dealing with horrible home situations need to feel safe at school. Too often, teachers and counselors are the only adults students trust. In 2023, there were 116,682 reports of children being abused and neglected in Washington. 56% of Washington LGBTQ+ teens report being bullied. Students who are abused, neglected or bullied will be even less likely to ask for the help they need if the adults they trust are required to release confidential information to those doing the abuse, neglect, and/or bullying.

Even those of us who had supportive families don’t want to relive our teenage years. Imagine being a teenager who is different from most people. For example, being LGBTQ+ more than doubles the chance a teen will be homeless; almost half of those homeless were kicked out of their homes because of their identities.

When students feel safe enough to confide in us, teachers and counselors need to be able to honor their confidence and protect them from those causing their pain.

I urge you to vote no on IL26-001 this November.

Amy Viveiros

Olympia