Margaret O’Connell, Madonna Luers and Alan McCoy: County moratorium needed on data centers

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Margaret O’Connell, Madonna Luers and Alan McCoy

With concerns for human, environmental, and economic health, we support a county moratorium on permitting construction of local hyperscale data centers to encourage transparency and allow time for informed community engagement.

We are concerned about the energy required to power large data centers; water sources required to cool the centers; chemical, sound, thermal, and light pollution; and wildlife habitat fragmentation and loss.

For informed engagement, the Spokane community deserves accurate assessments of the potential impacts from what is currently proposed by a company with no track record of responsibility and success. We also need information about short-term fiscal gains versus long-term infrastructure and public service obligations; tax exemptions; the increasing trend of businesses to move away from data centers in favor of distributed computing; and market forecasts of impending downturns in AI industries.

The proposed data center near Medical Lake would be co-located with a proposed hydrogen production center, theoretically to provide power to the data center. But negotiations between data center developers and Avista and Inland Power suggest that the data center would use hydroelectric power. Avista has concluded that the existing power system could not meet these demands without major upgrades, including new high-voltage transmission lines, substations and potentially entirely new power generation sources. New generation sources could range from solar energy to the use of methane, as is proposed to power data centers in Quincy, Washington. New gas-fired power plants and pipelines would not only threaten Washington’s ability to meet decarbonization targets mandated by law, but risk locking in the region’s dependence on fossil fuels for decades to come.

Water needed to cool a data center could be up to five million gallons per day or about 1.8 billion annually, use equivalent to a town of up to 50,000 people. A county commissioner has said that the proposed data center would not use our aquifer water but instead use treated wastewater from either Fairchild Air Force Base, Medical Lake or Airway Heights. But the base does not have an on-site wastewater treatment facility, and the combined production of wastewater from Medical Lake and Airway Heights is only about 20% of the potential need. Data centers elsewhere have had to tap into freshwater sources due to insufficient wastewater.

Data centers use PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) for cooling and fire suppression, which would exacerbate the West Plains’ existing PFAS issues for long-term human and ecological health. Data centers create nonstop, loud (up to 96 decibels), high and low frequency sounds that community noise ordinances do not address. Data centers can increase downwind temperatures, exacerbating what we’re already facing with climate change. Data centers require all-night lighting that affects human health through disruption of natural circadian rhythms, and impacts wildlife, from insects to mammals, especially nighttime migrating birds; light pollution is considered a major contributor to worldwide species declines.

Our community has no rules in place to protect us from these potential threats and economic uncertainties, and the rule-making process alone could take a year or more. That is why we strongly encourage Spokane County to adopt at least a yearlong moratorium on the development of permitting this hyperscale data center to ensure transparency and informed community engagement.

Margaret O’Connell, Madonna Luers and Alan McCoy are on the board of directors of the Spokane Audubon Society, which advocates for birds and other wildlife and their habitats, and connects people with nature in the Inland Northwest. The opinions in this column represent those of the organization. O’Connell is a retired Eastern Washington University professor and former Biology Department chair; Luers is a retired Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife communications manager; and McCoy is long-time SAS president.