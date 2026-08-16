The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, High school

1 p.m.: American Legion World Series ESPNU

4 p.m.: American Legion World Series ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh ESPN

Basketball, High school

3 p.m.: SLAM Summer Classic (girls) NBA TV

4:30 p.m.: SLAM Summer Classic (boys) NBA TV

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State Peacock

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change