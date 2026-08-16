On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, High school
1 p.m.: American Legion World Series ESPNU
4 p.m.: American Legion World Series ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh ESPN
Basketball, High school
3 p.m.: SLAM Summer Classic (girls) NBA TV
4:30 p.m.: SLAM Summer Classic (boys) NBA TV
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State Peacock
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change