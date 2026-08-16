Spin Control: Republican on top in Spokane’s 3rd District primary is unusual

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Longtime political observers in Spokane might have been slightly surprised with the recent primary results showing a Republican, Natalie Poulson, with the most votes in a 3rd Legislative District House race.

The 3rd, after all, is traditionally the most Democratic legislative district in not just Spokane but all of Eastern Washington. Many years, it is the only Democratic legislative district in Eastern Washington.

How Democratic is the 3rd?

Since 1948 – when Harry Truman was president, the U.S. was airlifting supplies to Berlin and Satchel Paige started pitching in the Major Leagues – the 3rd has elected just one Republican to the state House of Representatives. That was Margaret Leonard, a neighborhood populist Republican and constant thorn in the city establishment while she was on the Spokane City Council. She beat 10-term incumbent Rep. Bill May in 1980, possibly with a boost in the Republican vote thanks to Ronald Reagan at the top of the ticket.

The record of Democratic control of the district’s Senate seat is also impressive. There’s been just one Republican in that position since Franklin Roosevelt was elected in 1932. That was John Moyer, a longtime Spokane obstetrician who had served three terms in the House in the 6th District but ran for and won the Senate seat in the 3rd after the boundaries changed in the 1991 redistricting.

Poulson is also only the second Republican this century to finish on top in a 3rd District House primary. Tony Kiepe did it two years ago,

The situation was similar. Both got about a third of the votes, while two Democrats battled it out for second place in the top two primary, a few hundred votes back. In 2024, Natasha Hill edged out Ben Stuckart to advance to the general. This year, Luc Jasmin III finished about two percentage points ahead of Pam Kohlmeier, with a third Democrat, Donovan DeLeon, collecting about 1,800 votes.

The question is whether the final outcome will be different, as Kiepe lost the general election last year to Hill.

Despite finishing first, Poulson faces a real challenge to being the first Republican since Leonard to win a House seat in the 3rd. Even though Leonard got fewer votes than May in the 1980 primary, she got more votes than the two Republicans running for the other seat, and May got fewer than the two Democrats in that other race. So there were indications her support was strong and signs he could be in trouble.

Poulson’s one-third slice of the vote is not much more than Kiepe received in his rematch against Hill for the other House seat, and on par with the base GOP vote in the district for the last quarter century. While a breakdown of the precinct results shows she got the most votes of any of the four candidates in 60 of the district’s 112 precincts, it also shows she beat the combined Democratic vote in only four precincts.

Those wins weren’t concentrated in any one area. Two were on the city’s far north boundary, one is on the southern tip along Latah Creek, and one is along the city’s eastern edge along Trent Avenue.

A general election usually attracts more independents, but she’ll need to pick up the lion’s share of them and max out the GOP vote in some normally red precincts to have a shot at breaking the 46-year Democratic lock on the 3rd House seats.

A stat to consider

Washington’s top two primary gives voters more choices than most other systems. A voter does not register by party, is not limited to one party’s candidates and candidates are listed only as “preferring” a particular party or no party at all.

But having more choices doesn’t necessarily mean voters will pick someone in every race.

In the 5th Congressional District race, which had a record 12-candidate field, 1,798 voters couldn’t find a candidate to their liking, and left that race blank. That wasn’t enough to change the outcome, but still, one wonders what kind of candidate would have been acceptable to those voters.

In the 3rd Legislative District House Position 2 race described above, 1,015 ballots were unmarked, which would have been enough for Kohlmeier to edge out Jasmin. In the 6th District House Position 2 race, where Julia Payne is in second place about 250 votes ahead of Aaron Croft, the 1,024 unmarked ballots definitely could have changed the outcome.

Undervotes represent a missed opportunity for a loser in a close race. They represent people interested enough to cast a ballot, who might have been swayed but weren’t.