Spokane Indians outlast Everett in extras 8-7 | NWL baseball

EVERETT – Tanner Thach doubled in an insurance run in the top of the 10th inning and the Spokane Indians outlasted the Everett AquaSox 8-7 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Everett Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

Thach, Roynier Hernandez and Kelvin Hidalgo all had two hits apiece.

The fourth-place Indians improved to 23-24, four games out of first place with 19 games left in the second half.

In the 10th inning, with automatic runner Jacob Hinderleider at second and one down, Hernandez laced a liner into the left field corner that Aiden Taurek dove for but missed and it went for an RBI double. With one down, Thach doubled into the right field corner to make it 8-6.

In the bottom half, and with runners at the corners with one down, Brandon Eike doubled off the wall in center to make it a one-run game.

But they nabbed Ricardo Cova at third on a groundout and Tyler Hampu struck out Cesar Quintas to end the game.

The Indians took an early lead in the first inning. Hernandez singled with one out and Thach was hit by a pitch. With two down, Hidalgo singled to center to plate Hernandez with the game’s first run.

Everett (25-23) countered in the second when Anthony Donofrio hit one over the short porch in right center for his ninth home run of the season.

Ethan Hedges got those runs back in the third with his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot with Tommy Hopfe aboard, to put the Indians up 3-2.

They added onto the lead in the fourth when Alan Espinal cranked his seventh homer of the season, a three-run shot, to make it 6-2.

Everett cut into the difference in the fifth on Eike’s two-run homer, his 24th of the season, then drew within one run in the sixth on an RBI single by Taurek.

The AquaSox tied it in the eighth on a bases loaded wild pitch by reliever Seth Clausen, but the Indians turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the rally.

The Indians start a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday at Avista Stadium.