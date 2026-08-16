Summer Stories 2026: ‘Enlisting Jenkins’

By Shawn Vestal For The Spokesman-Review

Shawn Vestal is a former columnist at The Spokesman-Review and the author of two books of fiction: the novel “Daredevils” and the short-story collection “Godforsaken Idaho.”

They had to divorce Jenkins. That was what Dena kept saying.

“Is that the right word, though?” Chet asked. “Divorce?”

“It’s the only word,” Dena said. “The language for what we require. Irrevocable differences. Dissolution. Alienation of affection.”

They agreed to tell Jenkins over dinner. He showed up with a spray of sunflowers, a peppery Garnacha, and three tickets to the Paul McCartney concert.

“An early birthday gift for you, my dear,” Jenkins said to Dena with a kiss on both cheeks, leaving her no choice but to embrace him with feigned delight.

“You’re the best,” she said.

Later, in bed, she said, “That jackass. Now we have to wait.”

“It was an awfully nice gesture,” Chet said. “You do love Paul McCartney.”

“That’s how they get you, Chet. Nice gestures.”

Jenkins had come to the marriage through Chet. They’d been friends at the University of Idaho and reconnected years later when Chet and Dena moved to Boise for Dena’s job. Jenkins was single, funny, generous, talkative, wealthy, well-dressed, near-sighted, occasionally bow-tied, pot-bellied and bow-legged, charming, very, very polite, and achingly lonely. He called them all the time. He stopped by unannounced. Stayed for hours.

“He’s becoming too familiar,” Dena complained. “He’s constantly in our space.”

The last straw came one winter afternoon when they returned from the grocery, hustled through the whirling, stinging snow, and found Jenkins awaiting them inside, offering cups of cocoa dosed with peppermint schnapps. He had helped himself to the spare key.

“I hope you don’t mind,” he said. “It’s so cold I didn’t want to wait outside.”

Dena picked at this for weeks. They had created this monster, she said, with their friendship and tolerance. Their ruinous empathy.

“He’s used that key a million times,” Chet said. “Because we’ve asked him to!”

“Comes into our house without permission and greets us with cocoa. On a tray! With napkins and little spoons! It’s … it’s …” Dena said.

“Nice?”

“Criminal, Chet. You dumb ass. Breaking and entering.”

Dena had to admit the McCartney concert was great, but Jenkins was most thrilled afterward.

“He’s the best, like – ever!” Jenkins said. “And we got to see him!”

Chet told him they were too tired for an after-concert drink, so they dropped off a deflated Jenkins and went home, where Dena took down McCartney peg by peg.

“You notice how stiff at the hips he was when he tried to dance?”

“He’s 80 years old!”

“Can’t really hit those high notes anymore.”

“Those songs are masterpieces.”

“You sound like Jenkins.”

Chet felt he had entered a kind of competition. Or that he had been dragged into the middle of one, a race between Jenkins and Dena – between Jenkins’ grating kindness and Dena’s practical cruelty – a race in which he was a dummy figure, like the mechanical hare at a dog track, who ran the course but could never win.

A few weeks passed. Dena said it was time to restart the process of dissolving the friendship.

“We slowly begin to separate,” she said. “Don’t answer his calls. Wait a day to text back. Never say yes to anything – say maybe and forget to circle back.”

“And then?”

“Then dinner, a tough conversation, the coup de grace.”

“And how does that conversation go?”

“ ‘We’ve had some good years of friendship, Jenkins, some really good times, and while we really like you very much, we’ve come to feel that we’re just not compatible anymore.’ ”

Chet adopted the role of Jenkins. “ ‘Is it something I’ve done?’ ”

“ ‘We just need to some space. Like, between you and us.’ ”

“ ‘You mean we should see each other less?’ ”

“ ‘Less than less.’ ”

Dena was brisk and firm, but Chet misted up.

“Good grief, man,” Dena said. “Pull yourself together.”

“I’m just playing the part.”

“This is self-care, hon.”

“But I don’t mind him that much. Sometimes he’s OK. Like when he put us up in a suite at the Grove for our anniversary. Or shoveled our walks. Or remembered your mother’s birthday. Or had those personalized portraits painted as Christmas gifts.”

“They look nothing like us! And now we have to look at these ugly, cartoon versions of ourselves staring down from the walls every day.”

“I think they’re funny.”

“It’s hell, Chet. My cheeks are not that fat and you know it.”

Six days into the plan, as they were slow-rolling Jenkins’ texts and not picking up his calls, Dena found herself out of breath. All day long, she couldn’t catch her breath.

“What is it?” Chet asked that night as she labored to breathe, and Dena said, “It’s like there’s no room in my lungs.”

Later, he awoke as she was scratching herself all over.

“I think I’m losing my mind,” she said.

She limped to the bathroom, where she peed blood. She limped back to the bedroom and announced, “I’m dying, hon. Help.”

The ER doctor asked her if she’d been fatigued lately, and she said yes, all the time. For quite a while, honestly, now that she thought about it. He asked her if she’d had the shortness of breath before, and she said, yes, just the other day at the store. And a few times last month? She had thought she was catching a cold. Itching at night? Sometimes, yes. He asked if she’s noticed anything unusual with her urination, and she said, “Boy, I’m really checking all these boxes.”

A blood test followed, and visits to the nephrologist. She had kidney disease, fairly advanced. Failure loomed, not super-close but visible on the horizon.

“Which means what?” Dena asked.

“Dialysis. Transplant,” the doctor said.

“Just like that? Out of the blue?”

“We do see that sometimes.”

Dena put her face into her hands. Chet rubbed her back.

“Some patients have donors who are willing to contribute a kidney,” the doctor said. “Friends, family. They’ve got to match up – blood type, some other metrics. You might want to think about your circle of friends and family.”

“And if I don’t have a donor?”

“You go on the list, start dialysis and wait.”

Chet was no match. Dena’s brother in Portland was no match. Her aunt in Salt Lake City wouldn’t even consider it. Her best cousin Denise was no match.

The specialist told them it would soon be time to start dialysis.

“Failure is imminent,” he had said. “By some measures, failure is already here.”

The day they got this news, Jenkins stopped by unannounced. He’d been reaching out to them on their text thread, and Chet had repeatedly put him off. No, they couldn’t go to the movies. No, they weren’t free to try the new Basque restaurant. Jenkins knocked and rang, and they didn’t answer. Jenkins came to the living room window, peeked in and spotted Dena laying beneath a blanket in the recliner.

Framed in the living room window, he waggled his chubby fingers genially.

“Chet,” she hollered weakly. “We’re caught.”

Chet came into the room. When he saw his old friend in the window, he brightened.

“Don’t you say one word,” Dena said.

They told him Dena had the flu, and he should probably keep his distance. Jenkins offered to get her some beef broth at the new birria place.

“Get you fixed right up,” he said.

“No, we couldn’t trouble you. Thank you, though,” Chet said.

Dena thought rich, beefy broth sounded amazing. When they got rid of Jenkins she would send Chet for some.

“It’s no trouble at all,” Jenkins said. “I am going for that good broth right now, and I’ll bring it back and get you fixed right up. What you need is a good nurse and I am a great nurse.”

There was no stopping him.

It was Chet who spilled the secret. Jenkins teared up as Chet described their unsuccessful efforts to find a donor. Years later, whenever Chet and Dena had an argument about Jenkins, which was often, Dena would accuse Chet of plotting it all – of leading Jenkins to the idea, knowing what he would do.

“Forgive me for saving your life,” Chet would say. “My deepest apologies for finding you a kidney.”

She was right, though. Chet absolutely knew Jenkins would volunteer. And, while he didn’t know Jenkins would be a match, he hoped. He hoped with all his strength, like he was clenching a fist so hard it might never open, and while Dena groused about his breach of their secret, her complaints didn’t bother him in the least – he would have done things that were much worse, things she hated much more, to find a donor. Enlisting Jenkins meant he had joined the race at last. The mechanical hare had come down off the railing and was running with the real dogs, and maybe this way they could all win.

When it turned out that Jenkins was a match, Dena felt the exquisite relief of it, too, Chet could tell, she felt the same ecstasy he did, though the first words out of her mouth were: “Now we’ll never get rid of him.”