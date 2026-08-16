The Dirt: McDonald’s planned for Nevada Street

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Early plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane calling for a new McDonald’s location.

Plans show the company is pursuing property owned by the estate of the late Spokane real estate magnate Harlan Douglass.

Located at 6421 N. Nevada St., the property sits near the intersection of Francis Avenue and Nevada Street, across the street from a Safeway grocery store.

The restaurant would span two properties and require the demolition of a large steel building.

Plans show the building will be roughly 4,600 square feet and feature a modern facade.

Much of the space will be occupied by the kitchen. Other areas include restrooms, offices and a dining room with seating for 50.

Customers will be able to access the restaurant via Nevada Street, Houston Avenue and Rosewood Avenue, plans show.

The estimated cost of the project is $850,000.

Plans were submitted by Gerald Koh of Mirose Advisors, a Beverly Hills-based permitting company. The submission was part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

Koh could not be reached for comment.

Kalispel Tribe moving to second phase of health facilities downtown

A project to construct a new building and to renovate an adjacent one will bring a new behavioral health and detox facility to downtown Spokane, according to plans submitted to the city.

The Kalispel Tribe of Indians purchased two lots located at 19 and 25 W. Pacific Ave. for $1.4 million in January, according to Spokane County property records.

Work is already underway to construct a 3,200-square-foot, single-story building on a vacant lot. The facility will house a fixed-site medication unit, plans show. The Washington state Department of Health defines this type of facility as, “a specialized, brick-and-mortar facility licensed as part of an existing Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) to dispense methadone and other FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder,” according to its website.

A remodel permit application was submitted to the city regarding the building to the west. The two-story structure was previously owned by Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington. It housed their Myrtle Woldson Institute, named for the philanthropist who gave generously to Catholic and civic causes before she died in 2014. It also housed programs to help families facing homelessness, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

The site may be home to a new opioid treatment and behavioral health facility, according to plans.

In sum, the project is planned to be completed in two phases, the first being the construction of a new building and the second being the remodel project.

The estimated cost of the remodel project is $3 million, application documents show.

Plans were submitted by Tim Nydegger, executive director of corporate strategy for Airway Heights-based Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority.

Nydegger did not return multiple attempts to be reached.

Boulder, Colorado,-based Boulder Associates designed the project.

Sprague building to receive $3 million remodel

A vacant building near the University District will receive an overhaul, according to a remodel application submitted to the city of Spokane.

Located at 627 E. Sprague Ave., the building formerly housed American Directors, a market research and public opinion polling firm, which closed in 2023.

The roughly 36,000-square-foot building was recently listed for sale, according NAI Black’s website, a local commercial real estate firm.

The building is planned to be subdivided to house multiple tenants. New shared restrooms and a new elevator to access the building’s basement will be added, entry ways and lobbies will be updated and the exterior facade of the building will be overhauled, as well as all finishes in the space.

The property was owned by Sprague 715 LLC, which is owned by a group of Spokane-based real estate investors. 715 E. Sprague is the address of the adjacent property owned by the same group and which consists of another commercial building housing a number of businesses including the Masonry Center and the Spokane Community Justice Center.

The group sold 627 E. Sprague Ave. to a corporation owned by Mark Theriault, president of Seattle-based insurance broker Marsh McLennan Agency Northwest.

The application was submitted by Josh McDonald, director of development at Fourth Ave Capital, a middle market investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions, according to its website.

McDonald was reached but an interview could not be organized by publication deadline.