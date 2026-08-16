This day in history: The ‘joyride’ was over for a Spokane pilot facing an FAA lawsuit

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Michael Frazier, the infamous joyriding pilot of Spokane, was sued by the Federal Aviation Administration for $5,000.

The suit sought “to have Frazier permanently enjoined from becoming a pilot or acting in any capacity with civilian aircraft unless he obtains the necessary FAA airman’s certificate.”

Frazier pleaded guilty earlier in the year to stealing a Cessna 150 plane from Felts Field, and immediately crashing it near Eighth Avenue and Carnahan Road.

He also admitted “joyriding in three other airplanes elsewhere in eastern Washington.”

Frazier was sentenced to six months in jail on larceny charges.

The FAA’s civil suit contended – with plenty of evidence – that Frazier had operated aircraft in a “careless or reckless manner,’” and that he did so without a pilot’s license.

From 1926: A shocking investigation by the Spokane Board of Trade claimed that there were 50 “booze houses” in Spokane, and they were all owned by an “Austrian liquor ring or under its direct control.”

“There are 50 soft drink places in Spokane where the moonshine now is being sold over the bar and conditions are worse than they were when the federal raids of last December were staged,” a board spokesman said.

As for the “Austrian liquor ring,” the board gave few details. “Austrian” in that era often meant anyone from the former Austro-Hungarian empire in eastern Europe, and the board implied that eastern Europe immigrants were driving the liquor trade.

“More than 250 people, most of them foreigners, are employed in the sale or distribution of liquor,” the board said. “… The last native American in the ‘soft drink’ stand business has quit and foreigners are practically in complete control.”

The Spokane Board of Trade was a crusading business group with the goal of curtailing liquor and vice in Spokane.