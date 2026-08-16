Tribal Canoe Journey brings 130 canoes together in Nisqually

By Andrew Burke-Stevenson Seattle Times

Paddles cut through the water, matching the rhythm of those at the front of the canoe. To the east, təqʷubəʔ, also known as Mount Rainier, towered above the Salish Sea. To the west, a whale surfaced above the water.

The Muckleshoot Canoe Family was on its ninth day of this year’s canoe journey. After completing the leg from Alki Beach to Puyallup, Washington, only one more day of pulling, the preferred term over paddling, remained.

During this year’s annual intertribal journey, roughly 130 canoes traveled ancestral waterways toward a final landing and potlatch hosted by the Nisqually Indian Tribe, celebrating Indigenous cultural practices along the way.

“This is the culmination of a whole year’s worth of effort,” said Donny Stevenson, chair of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.

Starting in Birch Bay, north of Bellingham, the Muckleshoot Canoe Family navigated rough and smooth waters. Along the way, pullers, dancers, medics, support boats and grounds crew work together to keep the journey moving, to make the journey happen, Canoe Family manager Autumn MaGee said.

The renewed annual intertribal tradition traces back to the 1989 “Paddle to Seattle” during Washington’s centennial. Each year, the host nation and route change. This year’s theme was “Healing Through Our Waters by Honoring Our Ancestors.”

“At one point, what we’re doing was illegal. We weren’t allowed to sing, we weren’t allowed to dance, we weren’t allowed to practice any of our culture,” said Salena Jackson, a regalia and performance specialist with the Muckleshoot Culture Division. “So to see so many people getting involved and getting that passion back for their inner Indian, I love to watch it.”

Stevenson said that, despite attempts to suppress canoe and potlatch elements of their culture, the journey allows tribal nations to assert their cultural continuity in a “unified voice.”

People, including the Muckleshoot Canoe Family, carry the canoe yəx̌ʷuləʔ səli (Eagle Spirit) at Alki Beach as canoes arrive and ask Muckleshoot hosts permission to land ashore in Seattle on Wednesday, July 29. (Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Seattle Times)

“Those things, although they may have gone underground or they may have been kept private, have never gone anywhere,” Stevenson said. “They’ve remained a part of who we are since time immemorial and they’ll always be a part of who we are.”

Jackson said newcomers find their passion in different aspects. Some are eager to get on the water; others prefer the dance floor or helping at camp. All of it matters, she said.

She tells newcomers that while learning to pull or dance can feel awkward at first, “you’ll start to feel that medicine in your soul.”

Early in the morning, before the canoe yəx̌ʷuləʔ səli (Eagle Spirit) launched, one of the support boats made its way out of an Elliott Bay marina and toward Alki Beach. Support boat crews are often the first on the water and the last off, according to captain Steven Yanish, who first took on the role in 2018.

About half a dozen people were aboard, including relief pullers and an EMT. Yanish, an enrolled member of the Muckleshoot Tribe, said their job is to keep everyone safe and draw on the crew’s combined knowledge of the water.

“Navigating a waterway is a way of life, so we need as many as we can just to keep us informed of everything that could possibly happen, he said.

Looking out toward downtown Seattle, Franklin Ross, a Muckleshoot elder, reflected on his old apartment near Harborview Medical Center.

“I never knew I’d be out here in a canoe,” he said. Ross has participated in the journey for eight years, including six with the Muckleshoot Canoe Family. He was on the support boat as a relief puller.

Throughout the day, the support boat occasionally pulled alongside the canoe when pullers needed a break. The crew passed out water and Uncrustables; Ross swapped in to relieve a first-time puller.

With the Muckleshoot Canoe Family, tubšadad səli (Warrior Spirit), pulled by youths from the canoe family, and yəx̌ʷuləʔ səli (Eagle Spirit) land at Alki Beach and ask Muckleshoot hosts permission to come ashore on July 29. (Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Seattle Times)

After traveling for about six hours, the canoe reached the Puyallup landing site near Commencement Bay, and asked for and received permission to come ashore. The next day, they continued to Nisqually for the final landing.

There, canoe families participated in a multiday potlatch and “protocol, sharing their cultures through song, dance, stories and gifts. Generally, those coming from farthest away go first.

“Each one of those hundreds of different nations has its own distinct culture,” Stevenson said. “All of them come together and represent their own perspective and the things that make them proud about their own nation, but also celebrate the things that make us (alike) and make us similar.”

Breakfast and dinner were provided by the host nation. On the final evening of protocol, the menu included fire-roasted salmon, razor clam fritters and a berry shortcake. According to cook Heidi Williams, they planned to feed thousands that night.

“Its definitely been a journey to prepare for this journey,” said Guido Levy Jr., sixth council member for the Nisqually Indian Tribe.

As the afternoon sun lowered, members of the Muckleshoot Canoe Family gathered near a massive white tent, many already wearing regalia. After delays, they’re finally about to enter for protocol.

“They say our songs are medicine and healing; we hope that we get the healing and that we send some healing out,” said MaGee, an enrolled Yakama Nation tribal member and Muckleshoot descendant.

Inside, golden sunlight streamed through a western entrance, illuminating dancers as they performed.

“It’s a day of celebration, it’s a day of joy,” Stevenson said. “It’s an opportunity to really express who we are, where we come from, and to take action that directly ties us to the hundreds of generations and thousands of years that make up our people.”