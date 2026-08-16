When will Terrion Arnold debut with Seahawks? It’s complicated

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Now that the Seahawks have made the much-debated and highly dissected decision to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold, the next question is when anyone will see him on the field.

While the Seahawks confirmed Friday that Arnold had agreed to sign what is expected to be a one-year contract at the league minimum, the team has made no announcement of an official signing yet.

Indications of exactly when that will happen are unclear. It’s possible it could take after the Seahawks make their trip this week to Nashville, Tenn., for a joint practice Friday with the Titans and then a game Sunday.

It also remains unclear if he will play in preseason games, as was initially suspected he might be able to do.

In comments on Seattle Sports 710 on Saturday before the team’s preseason-opening 17-7 loss to Dallas, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said, “He’s got a lot of things legally he’s got to work through. And from a timing standpoint, we’re still working through some things, as well.’’

The short version of the legal things that Arnold has to work through is having been charged with eight felonies — four for armed robbery and four for kidnapping — relating to an incident in February in Tampa, Fla.

Those charges were enough when levied in June to compel the Detroit Lions to waive him after two seasons with the team that had taken him 24th overall in the 2024 draft.

Arnold has submitted a not-guilty plea and has a status hearing Oct. 5 in Tampa that he will have to attend in person.

For now, after posting $1 million bond, he is free to pursue football.

However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could put Arnold on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would mean he couldn’t play or practice until he is taken off the list, which can be for an indefinite period. Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday the team has not heard anything from the NFL about when Arnold might be available.

All of that seems to indicate that signing Arnold might be more about adding a potentially high-impact player down the road — maybe in the second half of the season — than getting immediate help.

Schneider said Washington — who played for Seattle from 2010-12 during Schneider’s first three years with the Seahawks — was “a huge, huge advocate (of Arnold)’’ and gave the team “a ton of background information for us.’’

In a 2024 Detroit Free Press article shortly after the Lions drafted him, Arnold referred to Leon Washington as “my brother’s dad,’’ a reference to Leon Washington Jr.

“Obviously we understand the seriousness of the allegations,’’ Schneider said, “… but basically what happened was he just had so many advocates in his corner.’’

Those advocates also included current Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe, who played with Arnold at Alabama, and last week called him his “best friend,’’ as well as Seahawks defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott, who helped recruit him while an assistant at Alabama.

“He had a number of teams that were very interested in him,’’ said Schneider, referring to visits Arnold also took to Houston, New Orleans and the New York Giants, as well as reports that other NFL clubs wanted to bring him in. “So we felt like we needed to get in line to compete with all those other teams. He chose us, and we’re looking forward to helping him personally and professionally.’’

Despite the allegations against Arnold, Schneider said that in their investigation “all the character stuff was off the charts for us. Now we’ve got to see where this goes. It’s very serious. But we feel like we have the people, our foundational people in our building, that can help with the situation and put him in a good spot to succeed.’’

Schneider also said the decision was made only after talking to some of the team’s current players.

“We had organic conversations, Mike and I individually, with a number of players,’’ Schneider said. “We’re not going to do anything that’s going to mess up our culture. And you’ve got to be able to work your way through our building; and if you can’t, we’re going to have issues. But that’s not in our understanding from a character standpoint.’’

Milroe said he has been in contact with Arnold since the decision was made to sign with the Seahawks and that: “He’s doing good. He’s excited for the opportunity, and he is really going to seize it when he gets here.”

Milroe said he would do his part to assure Arnold will be a fit in the team’s locker room once he arrives.

“I’m very happy that he is going to be a Seahawk,’’ Milroe said. “I think now it’s just showing him the way of how we do things. I think that’s now a ‘move forward’ process. The process was trying to figure out where he’s going to go, so now he’s a (Seahawk). We’re just going to emphasize what we do being here in Seattle, and emphasizing our theme, our mottos and our team missions and goals, so now it’s a running-forward mentality with having him as part of our team.”

Asked what people should know about Arnold, Milroe said: “I think No. 1 is that he’s committed. When he has goals set for him, he wants to achieve them, and he’s going to put his all into everything he puts into it. This is someone that really cares about his teammates. He’s really unique, as far as what he can do on the field. He’s going to really love the culture that we have here because it’s similar to the vibe that we had when we were in college.”