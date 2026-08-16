With Newman Lake resembling split pea soup, residents are left wondering what can be done and whether it’s worth staying

As Janine and Matt Brunner puttered around Newman Lake in their pontoon boat, the water below resembled split pea soup.

In the winter, the Brunners said they could stand at the far edge of their dock and see to the bottom of the lake. But in the middle of August, it was impossible to see the lake’s floor even when standing just 5 feet from solid ground.

Every square inch of the water was murky green.

The Brunners said they moved from Cashmere to Newman Lake to be closer to their two daughters. It was far enough from Spokane that they could bask in the serenity of nature, but not too far if they wanted to enjoy a night on the town.

Now, just five years after making their $450,000 home their permanent residence, the couple of 32 years are seriously considering moving.

“My floaties aren’t floating,” Janine said. “They’re just parked. Usually from 2 o’clock till 7, I’m in the lake. I usually am in the lake all afternoon, and we haven’t been able to for about the last month.”

The Brunners said they first began to notice how green the lake was turning right after July 4. Since then, it’s only gotten worse.

Ben Brattebo, the water programs manager for Spokane County, said the issue stems from a lack of snowpack in the winter and precipitation in the spring, coupled with an oxygenation system that isn’t functioning as intended. Because of the lake’s unique physical attributes, like its shallow depth and high phosphorus content, it’s regularly treated to maintain optimal health. But currently, the system they have installed is working at 40% capacity.

“The goal of this system is to inject oxygen into the bottom of the lake to keep the bottom of the lake from going anoxic,” Brattebo said. “And so, by having oxygen, you can keep phosphorus bound in the bottom of the lake, and that’s good for water quality and it prevents large algae blooms.”

Brattebo said Jacobs Engineering handled designing the new system, while Halme Construction installed it. Efforts are currently underway to understand who’s at fault for the flawed system and what changes can be made. Multiple efforts to reach Jacobs Engineering were unsuccessful, but a spokesperson for Halme Construction said in a written statement that they worked with Spokane County and “installed the oxygenation system as designed and directed by the design engineer.”

“(Halme Construction) is ready, willing and able to install any design changes determined to be necessary by the engineer and the county,” the statement said.

Brattebo estimates that it could cost around $500,000 to repair the system. He described the fix as simply making some equipment larger, or “taking out what’s in there and putting in the appropriately sized equipment.”

“Unfortunately, we discovered the issue over a year ago,” Brattebo said. “We’ve been trying to find the fix and haven’t gotten there yet. We don’t anticipate that we’ll make the repair this season. And so now we’re working towards how we make the fix for next year.”

In the meantime, the residents of Newman Lake – people like Marsha Morris – have to deal with the green for the foreseeable future.

Morris moved to Newman Lake about 20 years ago. She and her husband refer to themselves as “reverse snowbirds” because their permanent residence is in Phoenix, but they stay at Newman Lake during the summer.

In all her years at Newman Lake, she’s never seen it look this bad. Morris said her four grandchildren came up to their cabin during the first half of July. All of them went swimming, and they all left with runny noses, burning eyes and sore throats.

“They come up here to swim in the water,” Morris said. “If you say, ‘No, you can’t go in it,’ then they lose all the fun of coming up to the lake with grandma.”

Morris also said she’s seen three dead fish floating on the surface of the water. Two were large tiger muskies, which need plenty of dissolved oxygen in the water to survive.

While tests for harmful algae levels so far have been within normal ranges, the murky waters are still perplexing for residents.

Derek Vilar, the project manager with the Newman Lake Flood Control Zone District, said the next test result is due Wednesday, but “thus far there have been no confirmed elevated levels of harmful algae toxins.”

The property owners around Newman Lake are part of the Newman Lake Flood Control Zone District, Brattebo said. It’s a government entity managed by Spokane County that annually assesses property taxes for water quality and flood control activities.

The faulty oxygenation system that was installed was largely paid for by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. About $2.3 million from the federal government passed through Spokane County to the Newman Lake Flood Control Zone District to pay for the new oxygenation system.

Mary Hobbs, 47, has lived on and off at Newman Lake since her parents bought their lakefront property in 1988. After both of her parents died in 2024, she inherited it.

She said it was devastating to see the water be as green and “icky” as it currently is. But what brought her back to Newman Lake is the community. Between Fourth of July poker tournaments, her neighbor’s willingness to plow her driveway in snowy conditions and the friendly demeanor of all the people around her, Hobbs said the Newman Lake environment is one she thrives in.

While she’s usually swimming and paddleboarding when she’s not working with Child Protective Services, this year she hasn’t gotten in the water once.

“In middle school, it was, like, the cleanest I’d ever seen,” Hobbs said. “They put some sort of treatment in it. As far as why it is the way it is right now, I have no idea. I do know that the fish are losing oxygen and they’re coming up from the bottom, floating dead.”

The treatment she referred to uses aluminum sulfate to bind up phosphorus and causes it to sink to the bottom. In the past, the result has been clear water. Not this year.

Brattebo said as they were going about replacing the old system, Jacobs Engineering suggested they remove and not replace the aluminum sulfate injection system.

“We didn’t think we would need alum anymore,” Brattebo said. “We didn’t have the money to do it (this year) because we were trying to fix the oxygenation system.”

Not only did they not have enough money, but the effectiveness of such a treatment this late in the year remains unclear. For now, Brattebo said they’re working together through the mediation process to finalize the oxygenation system upgrades and figure out who will pay the additional costs. Brattebo hopes a resolution can be found this fall, planning can begin this winter, and the upgraded system will be installed by March or April.

Newman Lake reaches a maximum depth of 30 feet and algae flourishes in warmer water.

Brattebo also mentioned other solutions to improving water quality, such as working with the Spokane Conservation District to install improved septic systems so that wastewater doesn’t go into the lake and cause more algae blooms. So far, he said they haven’t seen “a lot of implementation.”

In addition, they’re working with the Lands Council on Thompson Creek – a large tributary stream on the upstream end of the lake – to reduce the phosphorus that comes from the creek. Finally, they hope to add aluminum sulfate to the surface of the lake on a recurring basis starting next year to bind up phosphorus once it’s in the water to keep algae from running rampant. But the big question remains the same: what to do about the oxygenation system working less than half as well as it should.

On Monday at 7 p.m. at Silverbeard’s Marina, Janine Brunner is organizing an event for residents of Newman Lake to band together and discuss next steps. She’d like all residents to be on the same page about what’s going on and to see what residents can do, if anything, to improve water conditions. Until they hear something concrete from the county, the residents of Newman Lake are holding their breath and staying out of the lake.

“We are just starting that whole process of trying to get information,” she said. “Before this, we really haven’t had a need to. But now this is changing. We can’t use it. We’re trying to make life choices. Do we stay? Do we move? Is this serving what we purchased it for?”