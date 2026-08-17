A Grip on Sports: There are so many things to hate about sports these days it is hard to pick a starting point. But not impossible

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Welcome to “Things We Hate, Volume 1,504.” The first 1,503 volumes were not shared here. They are hidden away in our journal, which will only ever be published posthumously. Or burned, depending on whether this excerpt goes over well.

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• You know what we hate? The automated ball/strike system. It’s not just the mechanics of the process, with the way-too-few two failed challenges per team and the tapping of the head idea, which has led to more than a few ejections.

Nope. What we really hate is it puts the onus on the hitter. Or the catcher. Or holy-help-us, the pitcher.

Look, there is a guy behind the plate paid an average of $300,000 a year to call balls and strikes. They work hard at it. Do their best. And still miss a lot more than four pitches a night. With an emphasis on “a lot.”

To bail them out, baseball has decided to put the onus the players. Not someone, you know, with access to the technology and could buzz in quickly. A hitter who sees things from a terrible angle. A pitcher who believes every pitch whoOK has ever left his hand ended up in the strike zone. Or a catcher who, as Cal Raleigh has shown time and time again, is not up to the task.

Why? The entertainment value is obvious. Even we get it. And don’t hate it. The cheers and groans from the crowd every time the call is shown on the big board makes it hard to miss. But the mechanics of the reviews are way too sloppy. Awkward. So 1890s. Heck Cap Anson asked for so many video reviews back in the day, that’s how he got his nickname. Not really, but maybe it will be how the Reds’ Sal Stewart earns his.

The Cincinnati first baseman has tapped his head 42 times, seven more than any other hitter. Our basic question is simple: Why does he have to?

Stewart has been correct 24, which is 57.1%. The game was stopped 18 other times for no reason. If only there were a way to just let the computer make the call. That would mean 100% correct calls – or as correct as possible – with no delay. No challenges. No arguments over head taps. No fuss. We hate that is sounds so simple and yet is so difficult to put into place.

• Another thing we hate? How the baseball heroes of our childhood are fading away. Quickly. The latest? Tommy John, the lefthanded pitcher best known for allowing Dr. Frank Jobe to experiment on his ulnar collateral ligament just as we were entering college. Ya, more than 50 years ago.

John, who died Saturday at age 83, was more than that, though. His distinct windup, which we imitated in warmups for years, delivered a fastball that was only labeled such because it was the best he could do. And he still won 288 games, 124 of them coming after his surgery.

But his wasn’t the only passing recently that hit us hard. Former Mariner Butch Huskey, who once was a big pickup for us late in a Rotisserie season, also died last week at 54.

And then we woke up this morning to the way-too-young death of Hayden Panettiere, best known in a sports context as the football-savvy daughter in “Remember the Titans.” She was 36.

• We don’t hate the Mariners won 3-2 last night. Kicked the Astros’ behind for the ninth time in 11 meetings this season. Any win over the trash-can franchise should be celebrated.

But we hate the M’s are 50-64 against everyone else. And only have two games left with Houston, the American League West leaders. The Astros travel to Seattle in late September. Hopefully, those games will matter. After all, the M’s left Houston still four back. They are still in the grave, but they are trying to claw their way out.

Their next 14 games? Other than three in Toronto, every one of them will be against a team with a winning record, starting Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Which just happens to have the best record in baseball.

• With college football just around the corner, we decided to flip through our imaginary journal and try to determine how many of the “Things We Hate” volumes focused on conference realignment. A rough estimate? Seven hundred and thirty three. Give or take.

What sense does it make two of Stanford’s first four conference games are in North Carolina? Or that Oregon plays at Ohio State one Saturday, flies home to host Michigan the next and then head back to East Lansing. All in the span of 13 days.

None at all. Well, except financially. And that is all that matters. Obviously. Boy, do we hate that.

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WSU: It’s hard to cover everything in a story following an intrasquad scrimmage like the Cougars held Saturday. So much going on from both sides of the ball. The best course of action? Take great notes and then share them the day after. That’s what Greg Woods does today, emptying his notebook from the scrimmage. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Jon Wilner tries to bring clarity to the conference’s bowl picture in the Mercury News this morning. We’re still a bit confused. … John Canzano talked with commissioner Teresa Gould and shares what she had to say heading into the football season. … San Diego State’s scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday showed a few things. … Colorado State is still deciding on who will start at quarterback. There are a few candidates. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, not sure it is worth it sharing a story on Washington’s creative director for football. But it does bring up a question. Why spend money on a creative director when you are asking Congress to rein in your spending on players? … Oregon welcomed back safety Trey McButt from his broken leg, suffered in last year’s camp. … This story about the University of Utah’s overall budget also includes a section on athletics. It’s interesting. … The Utes’ defense is trying to be as tough as rodeo cowboys. … UCLA’s defense has nowhere to go but up. … What is the worst-case for USC this season? … Arizona is halfway through camp. … We love the Associated Press football poll. And appreciate self-examination.

Gonzaga: We mentioned in the WSU section having too much in the notebook for just one story. Theo Lawson had the same problem concerning Mark Few’s enshrinement in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He solved it the same way, with this notebook. It begins with sharing what the other Gonzaga Hall of Famer, John Stockton, had to say about Few’s induction. … There is another Few story to pass along.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, which conference school has the best chance of pulling an upset against an FBS team? … Montana has a star running back to feature. … Oh, and a recruit coming in. … Northern Colorado’s long snapper wanted to keep playing but didn’t see a college fit as a lineman. … Southern Utah’s football team took some time off practice to help around Cedar City.

Indians: It took extra innings Sunday but Spokane was able to salvage a second game in its six in Everett. Dave Nichols has this story on the Indians’ 8-7 win in 10.

Seahawks: The on-field performance left a lot to be desired as the Hawks opened the preseason Saturday night. The Times’ Bob Condotta delves into what he saw. … When will Terrion Arnold play for Seattle? It is complicated.

Sounders: Winning anywhere is hard for Seattle right now. Winning in the MLS? It’s been impossible the last seven matches. The latest? A 2-0 loss to Vancouver.

Storm: Another late rally fell short Sunday and Seattle lost to Chicago.

Mariners: We linked the game story above. And again here. The one red flag from the coverage? Bryan Woo left after just 75 pitches because his shoulder was bothering him. And has been. Could there be a Kade Anderson start in the future?… Taylor Ward and Victor Robles were unavailable Sunday due to health issues.

Golf: Scottie Scheffler seems back to doing Scottie Scheffler things. He certainly did them in this weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of the three PGA Tour playoff tournaments. He hit fairways, punctured greens, made putts and won by at least eight strokes for the second time in his career. Only eight more to catch Tiger.

Bowling: It’s not often we pass along a bowling story. And it’s even less often we read the entire piece and enjoy it so much. Greg Lee delves in the bowling prowess of 12-year-old Gabriel Garske, who won the U12 Junior Gold national championship in mid-July in Minneapolis. If the last name sounds familiar, it should.

Swimming: We meant to pass along this surprising news yesterday and somehow forgot. Katie Ledecky lost the 800 free for the first time ever in an international meet. Her streak spanned 14 years, four Olympics and nine other international events.

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• Hate is a pretty strong word. Wasteful one too, especially when most things that fit in that category are outside your control. In other words, hating is a waste of time. Unless you have to fill one of the 350 or so columns you write each year. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service