Centennial Mills demolition rocks Portland in controlled blast

Demolition crews used explosives Monday to bring down the water tank at the top of the Centennial Mills wreckage, the first step toward demolishing the Portland structure after a fire. (Oregonian)

By Tarek Anthony and Jonathan Bach Oregonian

A planned explosion rocked Northwest Portland on Monday as contractors began demolishing the burned-out Centennial Mills building in the Pearl District.

The massive explosion could be heard across much of the city two weeks after fire tore through the century-old abandoned flour mill. The blast brought the water tower crumbling down into the shell of the old building.

Hundreds of onlookers crowded near the “exclusion zone” Monday morning in anticipation of the blast, which came at 2:30 p.m. sharp, as officials had said.

The deafening explosion and ensuing fireball sent a shock wave through the crowd, like a quick shake to the shoulders. The burst uncorked their adrenaline: Shocked expletives erupted as ashen building debris drifted down onto the collapse zone, and even surrounding streets and sidewalks. Among the quotes most suitable for print were, “That was awesome!” and “That was cool!”

According to city officials, the demolition went as planned, with the water tower falling into the center of the building. Despite fire officials’ warnings that the building was at imminent risk of collapse following the blaze on Aug. 2, the warehouse withstood the blast as intended, avoiding officials’ long list of contingency plans should the building fall.

Eric Kutch, director of Portland Permitting and Development, said in a statement afterward that the operation was a success.

“We are pleased with the outcome. The demolition contractor will now prepare to take down the remaining walls using a high-reach excavator,” Kutch said.

In a news conference moments before the blast, Kutch said the site remains a hazard regardless of Monday’s outcome and urged people to stay away from it. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials believe the wreckage contains human remains.

“This is not a simple demolition,” Kutch told reporters. “It requires careful coordination among multiple city bureaus, state and county agencies, the railroads, the property owner and the demolition team.”

Nearby residents received a text alert before the first blast.

The text alerts, which were to go out to 17,000 residents in the area an hour before the blast, did not go as planned. Only about 300 residents in the immediate vicinity received the alert. About 40 minutes before the blast, city spokesperson Dan Douthit told reporters that all the texts had gone out on time before backtracking and saying the remaining alerts were still being sent.

When asked about the delay during the preblast news conference and the impact it could have on residents who were promised an hour’s notice, Kutch said, “We did our best, right? This has always remained a very fluid situation.”

Kutch said the various times contractors gave officials for the blast complicated outreach efforts.

“We did our best with communications, and we’ll try to do a better job,” said Kutch.

Pearl District resident Anthony Delisa and his wife came from their apartment about three blocks from the site to watch the blast.

“We were wondering what they were going to eventually do with these buildings because they’ve been like that for so many years,” said Delisa. “We usually go down and walk along the waterfront and come back.”

Delisa said the closure of the waterfront trail has caused disruption to everyday life in the neighborhood.

Also a concern of many residents in the area: asbestos. Officials have insisted ever since the blast that the carcinogen found in older buildings posed a low risk to the community. But with smoke and ash sent flying for blocks, many onlookers donned face masks while others chatted on the sidewalk about potential health impacts.

In the days leading up to the blast, officials said contractors would use high-powered hoses to keep dust at a minimum, but following the blast Monday, the air was filled with dark dust and no water in sight.

In a news conference last Monday, Kutch said the building had undergone significant asbestos abatement in the past and that it posed a low risk.

“We are working closely with the contractors that the building owner hired,” he said, referring to potential asbestos exposure, adding that the contractor is working with the Department of Environmental Quality to clean up the site in a way that won’t harm the environment or people.

Before the blast, as a crowd of about 150 gathered at the corner of 11th Avenue and Overton Street, police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Stupfel. Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner said Monday that Stupfel was allegedly “menacing and harassing” people gathered in the area.

He remained in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center as of Monday on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

The building is 116 years old and owned by Oregon developer Stuart Lindquist. In October, the Portland Design Commission approved his proposal to transform Centennial Mills into three mid-rise, mixed-use buildings.

Among the bystanders Monday was John Mayer, president of LOI Environmental & Demolition Services, who had no connection to the Monday demolition, recalled going downtown in 1988 to see the Corbett Building demolished with explosives to make way for Pioneer Courthouse Square.

A massive crowd formed that could get close to the demo, Mayer said.

“It was pretty much a party atmosphere,” he said. “When it came crashing down, it was a dust bowl.”

Dust covered everything, he said, and it smelled like dirt and old wood. That was the last Portland demo that used explosive charges that Mayer and a city spokesperson could recall.

Chuck Taylor, who worked as a sales manager at the Northwest Portland mill in the 1980s, sat in his car alongside his wife, Karen, and dog Lizzy on the corner of Southwest Naito Parkway and 9th Avenue for most of Monday afternoon, waiting to watch part of his former workplace of 30 years come down.

“It was old when I started working for the company in 1979,” he said. “It’s sad it’s all depleted.”

The couple, residents of Northeast Portland, said they were returning from an Oregon beach trip the day of the fire. When they learned of the blaze, they immediately drove down to the warehouse to see what was left.

“You never like to see it, but it was in such terrible shape,” he said.