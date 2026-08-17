Concert review: Ty Myers lit up Northern Quest with country-soul sound

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Thursday’s performance from Ty Myers and company brought country music with a touch of soul to the Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

I managed to stumble across opener Benny G a year or two ago while scrolling TikTok, where I witnessed of his many unique covers. I’m happy to say he doesn’t just deliver from behind a screen.

Although he has often found himself placed within the country (at least online), I’d say this isn’t entirely accurate — most of the time his sound is more comparable to John Mayer and even Stevie Wonder than that of George Strait. With his stunning natural rasp impossible to ignore, smooth Gibson licks with a touch of edge, tasty bass, a drummer owning the pocket and the organ filling out the rest of the sound, I’m a massive fan of this entire band.

Benny G took Quest to church, and I can’t wait to see what’s next in his bright future.

The second opener, Brent Cobb, brought a more outright Southern rock sound with a hint of funk, and it’s easy to see why he’s a legend in his own right.

Cobb’s narrative-based approach as a songwriter alongside the sheer wall of sound created by the band provides a true country-rock concert experience. I have to hand it to electric guitarist Matt McDaniel: Wow, his tone is nasty in the best way possible with stank-face-inducing song after song.

It’s obvious Cobb is a tried and true road warrior. From his sly anecdotes and southern drawl-filled-chest voice to the passion he wears on his face, Cobb’s performance was an all around good time that set the energy high heading into the evening’s headliner.

Ty Myers is one of those guys I’ve been keeping an eye on for essentially his entire young career. I still remember when his hit sophomore single “Drinkin’ Alone” first found rotation on my phone in 2023. With a smooth neo-traditional Texas sound, it was songs like this that found Myers often classified within country, and although quite a bit of his sound does revolve around the genre, there’s certainly more to it.

As the 19-year-old’s career has grown, his sound has become this wide mesh I greatly appreciate. From country and blues to soul and contemporary, it becomes even more apparent live with a horn section, gorgeous backing vocals and the twang of a pedal steel guitar. I’m not entirely sure how to categorize his sound, but nonetheless it’s a very sophisticated combination of inspirations and sonic entities that I respect.

I would say I know Myers’ discography well, so it was cool to see the songs take a new sense of life when performed live. For example, “Tie That Binds” initially stands as a very classic neo-traditional country ballad, but at Northern Quest the horn section and organ brought a sense of flare the original track did not have.

Speaking of giving songs a new sense of life, Myers and the band are fully permitted to cover any song they like in my eyes. From outright classics like Little Feat’s “Two Trains” and Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” to “Feathered Indians” by Tyler Childers and “Valerie” made famous by Amy Winehouse, they are all absolutely done justice. I never thought I’d see brass on a country-folk tune such as “Feather Indians,” but here we are, and it works oddly well.

Myers as a vocalist sounds great live, and I was also pretty impressed by those Fender guitar licks as well – he’s certainly not just your average rhythm guitarist. I will also say that although I’ve never been to an early Justin Bieber concert, I’ve definitely never heard this many screaming girls at a Spokane show either. Perhaps this ties into the audience being a bit too quiet for my liking during the groovier, less love-ballad-esque tunes, but nonetheless, this young man had the crowd wrapped around his finger.

In the words of Myers, “Y’all keep coming to live music events, I believe it’s good for the heart and mind and soul.” I’m inclined to agree, especially with musicianship at this quality. Only two albums deep, I am continuously intrigued by what Myers will do next.