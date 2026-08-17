EPA hazmat teams start the fight against fire-related hazards

Brooks Standfield, the Region 10 Incident Commander with the Environmental Protection Agency, discusses the air monitoring equipment hazmat teams will use while removing hazardous removal from fire-damaged homes. (Julia Pentasuglio / The Spokesman-Review)

Environmental Protection Agency hazmat teams have started the process of removing household materials deemed hazardous in the aftermath of the Spokane Complex fires.

The teams will go through fire-damaged homes one by one.

“That includes pesticides, herbicides, pool chemicals, degreasers and cleaners, to name a few – compressed gas cylinders, we also find quite a bit,” said Brooks Stanfield, the Region 10 Incident Commander with the EPA.

Lithium batteries, especially from sources such as electric vehicles and electronic devices, are also a major concern.

The teams are entering properties, bagging identified materials and loading them into trucks to be transported to a staging area in Colbert, where the waste can then be consolidated and shipped to a disposal facility or a treatment facility, Stanfield said.

The project is expected to take 60 days or less, Stanfield said, and the teams will likely start in the Old Trails fire footprint. Residences can track where hazardous removal has been completed on the EPA’s webpage.

Though the process will start slow, Stanfield said teams will eventually be able to tackle anywhere from 30 to 40 properties per day once they find a rhythm. Residents being at their homes while the teams are working may impede operations.

If a home is gated, hazmat teams will not be able to enter without coordination with the homeowner. Residents with gated homes who would still like to be included in the removal process should call the EPA hotline at 888-509-0667 to schedule access.

Homeowners who would like to opt out of the process can do so on the Spokane County website. Opting out may require residents to conduct cleanups at their own cost.

The hazardous removal process is only the first step in a lengthy cleanup process for Spokane, Stanfield said.

“We know that even after the household hazardous materials are removed, there are still going to be likely health risks present on the property,” Stanfield said. “We see that with ash containing heavy metals and asbestos fibers and other potential contaminants.”

But the goal is to get the “worst of the worst” hazards out of the way as fast as possible, Stanfield said.

“So after EPA has completed the household hazardous material removal, there will still be ash, there will still be debris on the property,” Stanfield said. “What our work does is it helps set up that next phase to be done in a safer and more quick fashion.”

That phase will look to tackle possible contamination from lead or asbestos on fire-damaged and non-fire -damaged properties. The EPA is not conducting asbestos surveys or asbestos removal.

Homes with either partial or complete damage are required by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency to book an inspection to determine whether asbestos is present in fire waste. Debris should not be removed before this happens.

Whether or not asbestos is found, homeowners need to provide results to the agency in a notice of intent to file future building permits.

The EPA was tasked with hazardous material cleanup by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the Washington Department of Ecology asked FEMA for assistance, according to Brook Beeler, the Department of Ecology’s Eastern Washington director.

“They have brought a seasoned team to come and do this work here in the state of Washington,” Beeler said.

“They have a lot of experience from the Maui and the Palisades fires in this industry. They hit the ground running just last week, assessing properties, and now they’re mobilizing teams to go out and actually reduce some hazardous material.”