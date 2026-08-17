Former Ferris star Andrew Kittredge bringing a veteran voice to Orioles bullpen: ‘He’s battle tested’

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

ARLINGTON, Texas – In his 11th big-league season, Andrew Kittredge is the most experienced member of the Baltimore Orioles bullpen.

Now 36, the Spokane native never hesitates to share with younger teammates the many lessons he’s learned through his first decade in the major leagues.

“I try to remind guys this game is very, very hard and you’re going to fail,” said Kittredge, a Ferris graduate who has also played with the Tampa Bay Rays, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. “With pitchers, no one has had a perfect season yet and it’s not going to happen. Trust the things you know work and just be relentless and attack. When we’re passive, when we get scared of the zone, that doesn’t go well.

“Typically, my advice comes from experiences I’ve had and things I wish somebody had told me or people did tell me and worked.”

Through Monday, he’s made 43 appearances for the O’s and is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, and six saves. Those numbers alone show what a welcome addition he’s been to the team’s relief corps. For first-year Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz, Kittredge’s toughness and reliability has been key.

“A competitive presence,” Albernaz said of Kittredge. “He’s battle tested. He’s done pretty much every role and pitched in some big games throughout his career. To have that guy mentoring guys in this pen (is invaluable).

“Anyone that’s spent time in a bullpen during a game, you’re on an island. You go from playing trivia in the fourth inning to all of a sudden the phone rings and you’re in the game. To have a person like Kitt that has been there and done that and me selfishly knowing that I can put him into any situation and he’ll be fine (has been huge). That sets the example for the rest of the pen that they also should be ready for any situation.”

Kittredge was originally drafted by the Mariners in the 45th round of the 2008 draft. He opted to play college ball at the University of Washington and after two seasons with the Huskies, signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He pitched in the Mariners organization until being traded to Tampa Bay in November 2016.

“Growing up it felt like Spokane was becoming a basketball town because of Gonzaga putting them on the map,” Kittredge said. “But it’s been cool to see some of the talent that has made it out from baseball like (Mt. Spokane’s) Drew Rasmussen, (Gonzaga Prep’s) Wyatt Mills, just to name a few. It’s been cool to follow those guys around and see how their careers are going representing the Inland Northwest.”

He debuted with the Rays in July 2017 and was named an American League All-Star for the first time in 2021. For two seasons until Kittredge was traded in 2023, he was also teammates with Rasmussen, who is still with the Rays.

“I got to know him pretty well. I didn’t overlap with him in high school. I think we’re five years apart, so my last year in high school, he was still in middle school,” Kittredge said of Rasmussen. “Our families got close during our time in Tampa. Always fun to watch him go. He’s been doing such a good job. All-Star again this year.”

Like many who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, he was a huge fan of Ken Griffey Jr. and the Mariners. And like most other baseball-obsessed youth who grew up in the era of “The Kid” in Seattle, he always dreamed of playing for the Mariners, at least before the M’s traded him to the Rays.

Looking back, he admits being traded to Tampa couldn’t have worked out more favorably.

“I tell people that all the time, I spent my first six seasons with Seattle and then (I was) fortunate to get traded to the Rays,” Kittredge said. “I grew up a Mariners fan and was in that organization that my dream was to play in the big leagues for the Mariners, but little did I know at the time that was probably the best thing that happened for me, was getting there (to Tampa Bay).

“Not to say that I couldn’t have gotten there with the Mariners, but at that time, the messaging I was getting in Tampa suited me well. They simplified a lot of things – approach, not putting too much emphasis on too many things – and zeroed in on a couple of little things they thought would make me better. I succeeded through that. They’ve got a lot of smart pitching people over there and they’ve done such a good job for a long time that people think there’s this special sauce. But they’re just clear and simple with their messaging and the water doesn’t get too muddy. It’s straightforward on what they expect to do, and they’ve proven they know how to develop pitching.”

After bouncing from Tampa to St. Louis in 2024, then to the Cubs – where he pitched the sixth immaculate inning in team history, striking out three straight hitters on nine pitches on Aug . 6, 2025 against Cincinnati – Kittredge returned to the Orioles this season. In his career, he’s appeared in over 300 games.

And through his first decade-plus in the majors, he’s learned plenty about what helps make a reliever successful, sage advice he never hesitates to pass along to younger teammates.

“Every game you get in, every different situation you get put in is a learning opportunity. Fortunately for me, my major league career started in Tampa. They were doing things differently than a lot of the league was at the time. The league has tried to mimic that now, but I got thrown into a lot of different situations. In fact, one year, I think I threw in every inning from the first to the 12th. Putting me in a lot of different spots gave me an opportunity to learn different roles and what it takes to pitch in different parts of the game.

“They (the Rays) had some good mental skills staff that helped you stick with your routine. A lot of guys are high energy, and I figured out that doesn’t work for me. I’ve got to keep my heart rate down, be calm and quiet out there. That’s what I lean on, is my pre-pitch routines, some breathing exercises and things like that to try to stay calm.”