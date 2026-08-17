‘Highly disrespectful.’ White House to pick who will advise feds on Hanford

By Annette Cary Tri-City-Herald

The Department of Energy has unilaterally revamped the citizens advisory board that has provided the viewpoint of the Pacific Northwest to the federal agency cleaning up the most contaminated site in the Western Hemisphere and its regulators for 30-plus years.

The Hanford Advisory Board was somewhat of an experiment in public involvement when it was formed in the contentious early years of its cleanup. Seats were assigned to represent different interests in Hanford nuclear site issues, such as environmental groups, tribal nations, labor and local government, plus some seats available to the public at large.

Representatives on the board have continued to discuss issues to find agreement among disparate and regional groups and then speak as a unified voice to send DOE and its Hanford nuclear site regulators written advice based on consensus.

Local groups have nominated their own representatives to the board, which was one of the ways the board preserved its independence.

Now DOE says that individual groups will no longer have a say in what will be a smaller board.

Instead, the federal government will decide who serves on its advisory board and all members will be at-large rather than representing interest groups.

Applications of 25 individuals are now at the White House, with officials there expected to pick 20 people to serve as the advisory board. In the past the board has had as many as 70 members, which include alternates for primary members.

The board also will no longer provide advice to all three Tri-Party Agencies, which agree to legally binding environmental cleanup standards and deadlines for completing work. The Tri-Party Agencies include DOE and its regulators, the Washington state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The announcement of the revamped board structure came as a surprise to members attending a board meeting last week. It was not on the agenda.

DOE also issued a public announcement, saying that the revamped board would have an increased focus on “local community members,” but did not define what it considered “local.”

“Improving the Hanford Advisory Board will ensure continuity and efficiency while empowering those who live, work and raise their families closest to Hanford,” said Ray Geimer, the DOE manager of Hanford, in the announcement.

The announcement couched the change as “modernization” of the board.

But some groups who have a seat on the board to represent particular interests disagreed.

DOE accused of weakening board

“DOE didn’t modernize the Hanford Advisory Board, they wiped out the voices that hold them accountable,” said Nikolas Peterson, executive director of Seattle-based Hanford Challenge, which fights for the safety and rights of Hanford workers. “They got rid of anyone who ever pushes back, who asks hard questions, who doesn’t just say ‘Yes, sir’ to DOE. This is a power grab, plain and simple.”

Hanford Challenge said DOE is excluding the governments and communities the advisory board was created to serve and eliminating every voice with the independence, expertise and institutional memory needed to hold the agency accountable.

The new announcement is the latest step in DOE’s dismantlement of the board, said Gerry Pollet, a Washington state representation and executive director of Heart of America Northwest, a Seattle-based Hanford watchdog group.

But despite what he saw as DOE’s hostility, tribal governments, the state of Oregon, environmental groups and others were still willing to serve on the board as it continued to serve as an important forum, despite reduced effectiveness, he said.

DOE tried to impose term limits as long ago as 2012, which some members interpreted as an attempt to exert more control over the board or even rid it of members with opinions it disliked.

One previous board president, Steve Hudson acknowledged when he took over leadership of the board that year the board had a reputation for developing positions that were not always popular with DOE.

DOE continued to push for term limits until they were broadly enforced in 2022 and the board lost enthusiastic, longtime members who had a deep knowledge of the site and carried a significant workload for the board, including as advice was developed in subcommittee meetings.

The Hanford nuclear site produced nearly two-thirds of the plutonium produced from World War II through the Cold War for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

56 million gallons of radioactive waste; large amounts of additional waste contaminated with plutonium; and soil, groundwater, buildings and more contaminated with radioactive waste and hazardous chemicals remain at the 580-square-mile site adjacent to Richland in Eastern Washington.

With a board of members handpicked by the federal government rather than providing more diverse viewpoints, DOE is more likely to make cleanup and other decisions that could be blocked by legal challenges or elected leaders, Pollet said.

He called on the Washington state Department of Ecology to form a state advisory board, with its costs paid by DOE. The state previously had a board devoted to Hanford, but it was replaced with the Hanford Advisory Board.

WA state agency disagrees

“Energy (DOE) is making new changes to the HAB that will substantially restrict our agency’s involvement and change the makeup and operation of the board,” the Department of Ecology said in a statement.

It urged DOE to reconsider changes to the board.

“This action is the culmination of several years of unilateral decide-announce-defend decision-making by (the Department of) Energy that disregards more than 32 years of meaningful collaboration and goodwill between the agencies and communities most impacted by cleanup,” the Department of Ecology said. “The intention deviation from our memorandum of understanding, alongside the other unilateral changes Energy is instituting, fundamentally restructures the HAB and ignores why it was formed in the first place.”

The announcement left Rose Ferri, a representative of the Yakama Nation on the board, “stunned,” she said.

The tribes, including the Yakamas, Nez Perce and Umatillas, can have someone apply to be a member at large on the board or to serve as a liaison to the board, according to DOE.

Pollet called that plan “highly disrespectful” of sovereign nations.

Not all members were unhappy with the changes to the board, however.

Support for new Hanford Advisory Board

Susan Coleman, the chairperson of the Hanford Advisory Board, who is ending her final year on the board due to term limits, said she personally thinks the changes are good.

Making decisions by consensus can be limiting, she said.

Some board members have refused to back turning some of radioactive waste stored in underground tanks into a concrete-like form rather than a glass form, preventing the board from offering advice on the topic to DOE.

DOE is pushing to expand grouting, but the Washington state Department of Ecology, while agreeing to some grouting, has opposed a key project proposed by DOE.

Advisory boards for other DOE cleanup sites use the model DOE is imposing on the Hanford Advisory Board and it works well for them, Coleman said.

The Hanford Advisory Board, with its representation by interest groups, predates the other groups and the Federal Advisory Committee Act that governs them.

Some board members have declined to serve more than one term, saying that the group was dominated by special interest groups, Coleman said.

Since the Hanford Advisory Board has formed, it has given DOE and its regulators 326 letters of advice on a broad range of topics, including how to spend budgeted money, the priority of environmental cleanup work, missed Hanford deadlines, how to improve traffic safety and how to best protect workers from hazards.

Hanford Challenge said that unless regulators step in to stop changes to the Hanford Advisory Board, “the public loses a meaningful seat at the table.”

“The winds always change at Hanford,” Peterson said. “Oversight tightens, new leadership arrives and accountability eventually catches up whether DOE wants it or not. … DOE is trying to consolidate as much control as possible while they still can.”