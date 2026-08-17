Independent effect? Trump headwinds? Three Spokane Republicans exit primary with unusually low vote share

It was a tough primary for Republicans across Washington state, and in many cases Spokane County conservatives also appear to be down a few points compared with the historical averages in their districts.

Republicans across the state appear to have been weighed down this August by a midterm election while President Donald Trump’s approval rating sits 20 points underwater.

A swing of a few points is a big deal in races across the Cascades where Republicans are struggling to hold onto seats in historically competitive areas – but in relatively red Spokane County, conservatives in most races are still commanding solid leads over their progressive counterparts.

Except for three: Congressman Michael Baumgartner, Prosecutor Preston McCollam and state House hopeful Jonathan Bingle.

In the past 30 years, it’s been more likely than not that right-wing candidates for the 5th Congressional District will emerge from the August primary with a roughly 20-point lead over the liberal challengers. Baumgartner, the sole Republican candidate this year, earned less than 48% of the vote in the primary. The last time conservatives got less than 50% was 1992 – the final year that Democratic former House Speaker Tom Foley would go on to win re-election.

Republicans have held the Spokane County prosecutor’s seat since 1998, when Steve Tucker defeated incumbent Jim Sweetser. In his last three elections, Republican Prosecutor Larry Haskell won by 13-20 points. McCollam, who was appointed to the position following Haskell’s retirement in 2025, is walking away from the August primary with a lead of less than 2 points.

Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes northwest Spokane County and northeast Spokane, is solidly red but far more familiar with the occasional close election. In the past two elections, Republicans in that district easily defeated their Democratic counterparts by upwards of 20 points.

But that margin was far more narrow in 2020, when now-Treasurer Mike Volz won re-election by less than 5 points, and virtually disappeared in 2018, when Rep. Jenny Graham won by less than 1 point.

That’s the kind of margin Bingle is leaving the primary with, having earned roughly 50.5% of the vote.

The Spokane Complex fires may have contributed to the lower margins. While Spokane’s precincts tend not to be hyperpartisan, the areas evacuated during the blaze are among the city’s redder regions, and voter turnout there appears to have been lower than normal.

Rob Linebarger, chair of the Spokane County GOP, believes Republican turnout overall is just suffering from “a bit of a national malaise right now.”

“Those of us who are America First, we’re disappointed by some of the things that haven’t materialized,” he said.

Mass deportations and the elimination of programs like temporary protected status for Haitians haven’t happened to the extent they had hoped, Linebarger said. The Trump administration’s commitment to pursue who committed crimes along with Jeffrey Epstein “didn’t play out like we thought it would.”

Linebarger believes Trump and Republicans in the White House have worked to address cost of living concerns with actions like eliminating tax on tips or lowering taxes on Social Security payments, but “locally we’re getting crushed.” If Republicans had hoped that Trump would overcome that, they’ve been disappointed, Linebarger speculated.

Making matters worse, the Iran war “is killing Republicans,” he said. Even if the war is necessary – Linebarger said it probably is – increased gas prices and concerns that the country entered the war on behalf of Israel have also divided the party.

Beyond the midterm slump, all three races had one other thing in common that may have siphoned off a few more points from voters weary with Republicans and wary of Democrats: strong independent challengers.

Danny Tarkenton for prosecutor, Aaron Croft for state legislator, and Nate Powell for Congress all presented an option for voters tired of the nation’s two primary political parties. Powell was also bolstered by a flood of Super PAC money that inundated voters with mailers and ads in July.

Only Tarkenton made it through the primary, however, with both Croft and Powell coming in third in their respective races.

“I think (an independent candidate) absolutely plays a factor,” local Republican politico John Estey said. “It gives voters who feel disenfranchised to the party apparatus, to both the left and the right, and independents – it gives voters a clean runway out.”

The possible difference a strong independent may have made is most evident in the 6th Legislative District, where Republicans running for state Senate or the other House race were winning by closer to 10 points compared with Bingle’s nearly 2.

“I think it’s interesting, as I look at a fairly progressive independent … those independent labels feel pretty disingenuous to me, and something I feel played a factor as well,” Bingle said in an interview. “I feel like who they were presenting themselves to be is not who they are.”

The three independent candidates aren’t exactly politically ambiguous. All three earned the support of at least some progressive organizations and have touted progressive positions for their respective offices. Local Republicans have argued the three are all effectively Democrats in disguise, and a possible sign of weakness from the party itself.

Spokane Councilman Paul Dillon, who also serves as chair of the county Democrats, argues that the strong showings from progressive independents shows just the opposite, that Democrats (and Tarkenton) are in a strong position headed into November.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think it’s a very strong showing for Democrats and I’m happy that Nate Powell has endorsed Carmela already.”

He argued that the independent label itself might sway a vote by a point or two, but that the historically low margins from Republicans in these races is a sign voters are looking elsewhere for leadership.

The Bingle and Baumgartner camp s say they’re pleased with the results. McCollam did not respond to a request for comment.

Baumgartner’s campaign argued the conservative vote share was depressed by the lack of other Republican candidates – McMorris Rodgers always had at least one primary challenger from the right – while there were 11 Democrats and mostly progressive independents facing him this August. Estey argued this large field of liberals conversely helped to drum up the vote from the left.

The campaign also pointed to the “unprecedented expenditure” on behalf of Powell.

“Ultimately, the strategy failed but the fact that it was even attempted speaks to the perceived weaknesses of Democrat frontrunner Carmela Conroy,” Baumgartner’s campaign said in a statement. “Every incumbent member of Congress would consider themselves lucky to be facing the same opponent they beat by more than 20% just two years ago.”

Headed into the general, Linebarger and Estey argue the job of Republicans is to re-energize a base that may have sat out the primary.

“I don’t look at these results and think that Spokane County has turned dramatically to the left,” Estey said. “I see a turnout problem, and turnout problems are fixable.”

And while there won’t be a presidential or gubernatorial election this November to light that fire under Republican voters, the Baumgartner campaign did point to at least one statewide fight likely to bring people out: the initiative over whether to allow an income tax on the state’s highest earners.