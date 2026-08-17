Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame welcomes Jeff Brown and a pair of legendary coaches, among others

From staff reports

The Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame has released its latest class.

Legendary coaches Ken Pelo and Pat Tyson, Gonzaga and Mead High School basketball star Jeff Brown, distance running great Rick Riley and NCAA champion wrestler Jared Lawrence will be honored in an Oct. 21 ceremony at Numerica Veterans Arena, along with Scroll of Honor inductees Bill Stanley and Bob Tobiason.

Tickets for the 4 p.m. event, sponsored by Spokane Sports, can be purchased online at https://ticketswestinw.evenue.net/events/ARNNWHOF.

Brown was Spokane’s first Washington Player of the Year after scoring a record 127 points for Mead in the 1989 State AAA tournament. He was the 1994 Player of the Year at Gonzaga, leading the Bulldogs to their first WCC title and the school’s first postseason appearance.

Lawrence went 133-0 in his Sandpoint wrestling career with four state championships and earning the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Pelo guided the Rogers wrestling team to 13 Greater Spokane League championships and compiling a 250-118-4 dual meet record. Eight times his teams placed among the top four in the state and he produced 10 state champions.

Tyson led Mead’s cross country team to 12 state titles, 79 consecutive dual meet wins (and a 160-8 record) and nine individual champions from 1986 to 2004.

Stanley produced and announced hundreds of high school and college events for television before becoming a high school and eventually Pac-10 basketball official.

Tobiason kept the Spokane Braves hockey program alive for more than 35 years after it was in danger of collapse in the late 1980s.

These inductions bring Hall of Fame membership to 174, with 56 more in the Scroll of Honor. The honored class was voted on by the 11-member Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame Committee, chaired by longtime Spokane broadcaster Dennis Patchin. Inductions to the hall occur every two years.