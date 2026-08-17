Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial postponed after federal guilty plea

By Luc Cohen and Dan Fastenberg Reuters

NEW YORK – Luigi Mangione’s trial on New York state murder and weapons charges over the 2024 killing of a health insurance CEO was postponed Monday, after the 28-year-old Ivy League graduate pleaded guilty last week to separate federal charges.

In court Friday, Mangione for the first time admitted to shooting 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, a brazen crime that was condemned by public officials but became emblematic of Americans’ frustration with health insurance industry practices.

Mangione’s lawyers cited his guilty plea to the federal stalking charges he faced in urging New York state Justice Gregory Carro to dismiss the state charges. His lawyers argued that Mangione should not have to be punished for the same conduct twice under New York’s law prohibiting double jeopardy.

The state trial had previously been scheduled to begin on Sept. 8. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

In a brief written order Monday, Carro gave prosecutors until Oct. 9 to respond to Mangione’s motion. The judge set Mangione’s next appearance in state court for Dec. 10, meaning the trial will not go forward next month.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the state charges against Mangione, referred to a Friday statement indicating that the office was prepared to litigate the defense motions. Mangione’s defense lawyers declined to comment.

MANGIONE COULD FACE LIFE IN PRISON





Mangione entered his guilty plea in the federal case without reaching an agreement ⁠with prosecutors, and there was no guarantee that his acceptance of responsibility would result in leniency at ⁠sentencing.

Mangione is due to be sentenced in his federal case on December 18. Federal prosecutors said on Friday that they intend to seek a life sentence, the maximum allowable.

In the state case, Mangione would face 25 years to ⁠life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

If Carro decides to dismiss the state case, it would eliminate the possibility of Mangione having to serve consecutive prison sentences in the ⁠two cases.

Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University in New York, said it was unlikely Carro would dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.

New York state’s double jeopardy law carves out exceptions for crimes that have different ⁠elements or are aimed at preventing “very different kinds of harm or evil.”

The federal stalking charges to which Mangione pleaded guilty still require intent to kill, but do not require that the death occurs.

“The elements in stalking and the elements of murder are very, very distinguishable,” Gershman said.