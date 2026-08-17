Man faces arson charge for fire set on Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley

A 21-year-old man is accused of arson after deputies say he started a roughly quarter-acre brush fire Saturday in Spokane Valley and reported the blaze to 911, according to court documents.

Deputies responded at about 4:45 a.m. to the brush fire on the Appleway Trail behind URM Cash & Carry, on Sprague Avenue and Steen Road, after Joseph V. Procell Jr. texted 911 to report the fire was spreading. The fire was about 30 feet wide and growing as Procell, who had a frantic look on his face, waved a deputy down near Steen Road and the trail.

Procell told deputies something like, “I saw a person start the fire and then walk away, but I didn’t start it.”

Deputies detained Procell, who had a lighter.

Procell said he was walking on the trail to his friend’s house when he came upon the fire on the trail. He texted 911 to report the fire.

Procell told deputies he saw someone leave the area of the fire, but was unable to describe the person. He repeatedly said he didn’t start the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, and a deputy found a can of aerosol vehicle starting fluid in the burnt area. A warning on the can read, “EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE.”

An assistant fire marshal reported firefighters had to cut a chain-link fence to access the fire. He estimated the damage to the fence to be about $2,000.

Deputies released Procell from detainment after determining they did not have probable cause to arrest him at the time.

That afternoon, deputies received video surveillance footage from URM that showed a person matching Procell’s description walking away from the fire, according to court records. The video showed Procell walking on the trail for about 20 seconds and getting about 50 to 100 feet away from the fire before turning around to what appeared to be him taking a photo.

Deputies arrested Procell on Saturday afternoon at a residence on Shannon Lane near Barker Road and the Spokane River in Spokane Valley. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief.

He made his first appearance Monday in Spokane County Superior Court and is set for an arraignment Thursday. He remained in jail Monday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.

Local officials have made at least two other arson arrests this month since Aaron Farinacci allegedly set the Old Trails fire on Aug. 1.

Danny J. Riesberg, 61, was arrested Aug. 9 in connection with a fire about the size of a football field near North Havana Street and East Rowan Avenue. Deputies said Riesberg has an arson history in Minnesota.

Then on Thursday, deputies arrested Matthew G. Robinson, 35, with a Bic lighter and a bottle of hand sanitizer containing 70% alcohol in connection with a fire at a Dairy Queen on West Francis Avenue.