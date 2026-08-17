National ICEE Day means free frozen drinks on Tuesday

By Mike Snider USA Today

Here’s a cool deal on Tuesday: a free ICEE. The frozen beverage brand is having its first National ICEE Day, during which you can get a free small ICEE at more than 1,800 locations nationwide.

Free small ICEEs will be available at participating Walmart Fuel and convenience locations and Krystal restaurants, no purchase necessary. You can also get a free ICEE when you buy a ticket for a movie at AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas or pay for admission to an Urban Air Adventure Park location.

“For decades, ICEE has been part of unforgettable moments for millions of fans, and National ICEE Day is our way of thanking everyone who has made the brand part of those memories,” said Dan Fachner, president and CEO of J&J Snack Foods, ICEE’s parent company, in a news release.

“We’re excited to introduce an annual tradition people can look forward to every August,” he said. “Whether it’s your first ICEE or your hundredth, it’s a chance to celebrate the generations of fans who have made ICEE part of their lives while creating new memories together.”

Once you get your free ICEE, you can be entered for a chance to win prizes, including an “At Home ICEE Machine.” Just share an Instagram or Facebook story that day with your free ICEE using #NID2026 and tagging @TheICEECompany. The grand prize winner will be announced Aug. 19 on ICEE’s social media channels.

Ice age history: What ICEE and Slurpee have in common

You may remember 7-Eleven’s National Slurpee Day from July 11. ICEE and Slurpee have some shared history.

Omar Knedlik, who founded what became the ICEE Company, initially sold bottles of Coke partly frozen at his Dairy Queen franchise in Coffeyville, Kansas, according to Kansas Public Radio.

In 1962, he patented what he called an ICEE machine built with the help of the John E. Mitchell manufacturing firm, according to Smithsonian magazine.

7-Eleven bought machines, licensed the frozen drink and, in 1965, began calling its version of the drink “Slurpee.”