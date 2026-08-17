Part of Riverside State Park reopens

A portion of Riverside State Park is back open after the wildfires that burned hundreds of homes in Spokane forced closures.

On Friday, park officials announced that most areas north of Seven Mile Road are now back open while most areas south of Seven Mile Road are staying closed.

Among the areas that are back open are the McLellan, Deep Creek, Carlson and Pine Bluff trailheads. The Off-Road Vehicle Area, Highway 291 Boat Launch and the Nine Mile Falls Dam put-in are back open, too.

A few places north of Seven Mile Road are still closed: Nine Mile Recreation Area, Little Spokane River Water Trail, St. Georges put-in, Knothead Valley Trailhead and Indian Painted Rocks.

Rex Schultz, a spokesman for Washington State Parks, said the closure map that was in place Monday is likely to be in place for some time, though officials will be evaluating the clousres ahead of each weekend.

He added that crews would be closing the Aubrey White Parkway between Bowl and Pitcher and Rifle Club Road on Tuesday and Wednesday to deal with hazard trees.