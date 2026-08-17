Red Lobster Endless Shrimp fans are in for a treat

By Gabe Hauari and Greta Cross USA TODAY

Red Lobster brought back its popular Endless Shrimp promotion in April, and it went so well the seafood chain is bringing it back once again.

The company said in a news release Endless Shrimp is back for a limited time beginning Monday with five new flavors, including Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp.

“Our guests were thrilled to have Endless Shrimp back this spring and made it clear they wanted more – so we listened,” said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster, in the news release. “We proved we could bring it back in a way that delights our guests and works for our restaurant teams and our business. Now we’re bringing our fans more of the Endless experience they asked for.”

The lineup for the promotion includes:

(New) Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp: Crispy shrimp coated in a buttery, garlic bread crumb crust, and served with marinara sauce.

Shrimp Linguini Alfredo: Tender shrimp tossed in creamy house-made Alfredo sauce over linguini.

Garlic Shrimp Scampi: Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon butter sauce.

Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp: Hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce.

Walt’s Favorite Shrimp: Hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce.

In addition to the dishes, Red Lobster is also introducing a new seasonal happy hour margarita platform alongside other fall-inspired cocktails, including:

(New) Fire & Tide Margarita: A bold blend of Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Tequila and Fireball Whisky. Part of Red Lobster’s new seasonal Happy Hour Margarita platform and available for $5 during weekday Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.

“Old Salt’s” Smoked Old Fashioned: Bulleit Bourbon with spiced brown sugar.

Triple Berry Sangria: Beso Del Sol Red Sangria with a berry mix.

The deal is only available for dine-in and not available on holidays, according to the Red Lobster website.

Endless Shrimp was nixed from the Red Lobster menu in 2024 after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which led to the closure of 130 restaurants.

The $20 menu item was criticized by then-interim CEO Jonathan Tibus for “burdensome supply obligations,” and Endless Shrimp was investigated as part of potential mismanagement. The Endless Shrimp promotion resulted in $11 million of the company’s $76 million net loss in 2023, Reuters reported.

When current Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun took over in 2024, he said he decided against reviving the Endless Shrimp promotion “because I know how to do math.” But it appears he is now willing to give it another shot.

“Endless Shrimp has been a part of Red Lobster’s legacy for 20 years and our guests have never stopped asking for it,” Adamolekun said in a news release earlier this year. “We’re excited to bring it back, for a limited time, in a way that works for our business today and honors what made it special from the beginning. Because when our fans talk, we listen.”