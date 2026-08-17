Seahawks’ Jadarian Price takes big step toward return | Notebook

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks first-round pick Jadarian Price still has some steps to take before it can be said he is fully back.

Specifically, putting on pads and doing some hitting.

Jadarian Price’s return to action — and eventually making his Seahawk debut — got a little closer on Monday when he fully took part in practice.

The Seahawks were not in full pads and did no contact work Monday.

The Seahawks went full speed in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts and sweats, and Price took a regular workload, generally lined up with the No. 1 offense.

It was the most significant work he has gotten in 11 days since he was sidelined with what the team called lower-body soreness.

He has taken part in two walk-throughs since but otherwise had done no full speed work until Monday.

“Good to see him out there,” said coach Mike Macdonald of Price, who was taken 32nd in the draft last April to help fill the shoes of the departed Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent.

Macdonald wouldn’t specify when Price will do full-contact work saying, “Just like any other return-to-play guy, he’s on his return plan.”

Maybe that will happen Tuesday when the Seahawks practice in full pads.

Or maybe it will happen Friday when the Seahawks hold a joint practice against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Or possibly the game Sunday against the Titans.

The Seahawks undoubtedly want to get Price on the field soon and help solidify a running back spot that is still in flux.

There remains no clear ETA on when Zach Charbonnet may return off the physically unable to perform list after having surgery in February to repair an ACL injury.

There is less than two weeks before the Aug. 30 cutdown date at which point players who are still on the PUP list have to sit out at least four games before they can be activated.

With every day Charbonnet remains on the PUP list, that feels like more of a possibility.

Emanuel Wilson, a free-agent signee who spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, also remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Wilson was a standout in the team’s practice at Lumen Field on Aug. 8 but suffered a leg/hamstring injury in practice last Tuesday and has not practiced since. Macdonald last week referred to the injury as short term.

That left the Seahawks playing with just four running backs in Saturday’s 17-7 preseason-opening loss to Dallas at Lumen Field — George Holani and Velus Jones Jr., as well as recent free-agent signees T.J. Harden and Justin Jones.

By Monday’s practice, Harden and Justin Jones were gone, waived among a handful of morning moves.

The Seahawks signed rookie free agent running back Anthony Hankerson, who played at Colorado and Oregon State and was with the Miami Dolphins in camp earlier this year before being waived Aug. 10.

Jacardia Wright, who has been out more than a week with an undisclosed injury, was back on the field Monday but appeared limited to individual drills.

The upshot was the Seahawks had five running backs in uniform Monday — Price, Holani, Velus Jones Jr., Wright and Hankerson — with Wilson waiting in the wings.

The moves Monday seemed to make clear the Seahawks think Price will soon be back at full go, and maybe Wright as well.

Different practice schedule

The Seahawks’ original practice schedule released to media for this week listed a roughly one-hour workout Monday at a walk-through pace.

Instead, the Seahawks were on the field for almost two hours in helmets and shoulder pads.

A reaction to the sloppy outing Saturday against Dallas in which the Seahawks were called for eight penalties?

Macdonald said no, that the schedule was actually changed last week to give significant work to veterans on Monday and Tuesday who had sat out Saturday’s game, and have a shorter practice Wednesday before at travel day Thursday to Nashville.

Macdonald said the amount of work for the week remains the same, but that “we just changed the order of the days. But we had planned on that.”

Indeed, most of the practice was devoted to team drills for the starters with many of the players who saw a lot of snaps Saturday getting less work.

Still, Macdonald said he hoped along the way that the team got a message that Saturday’s outing wasn’t acceptable, saying the Seahawks had “some great meetings this morning. It’s good for our team. We need to see those things, and I think we are going to grow from it.”

Macdonald repeated what he said after the game that the biggest disappointment was in the operation and communication.

“We can be a little better,” he said. “It’s really everybody. It starts with me, goes to the coordinators, down to the guys with the green dot (players who get the play calls from coaches to relay to the rest of the players on the field), to how the information kind of trickles down, how we sub, all of our coaches on the sidelines. It was a good wake-up call that we got to get better.”

Macdonald said he liked the way the team responded Monday.

“It wasn’t a crazy long practice or intense practice,” he said. “The ones’ workload was heavier, which is good to get their wind up. Anytime we challenge our guys to do anything, their intent has been fantastic, and we did it again today.”

Personnel updates

Here are some updates on personnel from Monday’s practice:

• Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks Friday, has yet to sign his contract. It might wait until the team makes its trip to Nashville. Asked about Arnold Monday, Macdonald said simply “no update on his front.”

• Third-round pick cornerback Julian Neal was in pads when practice began but did not do any team drills. “He’s working his way back now, but no new timetable or anything,” Macdonald said.

• Receiver Tory Horton didn’t play against the Cowboys and did not practice Monday, which meant Montorie Foster Jr., worked in the regular six-man receiving rotation with the starting offense. “Tory’s working through some things,’’ Macdonald said, adding that “we had a couple guys down today.” Among others who sat out were fullback Brady Russell, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and offensive tackle Amari Kight. Kight left Saturday’s game with a leg injury. Also sidelined are rush end Derick Hall and receiver Irv Charles.

• Safety Nick Emmanwori has yet to practice despite coming off the PUP list last week. Macdonald said there was no update on when he will be back.

• The Seahawks re-signed linebacker Power Echols and signed receiver Julian Hicks while placing cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on injured reserve. That means Jean-Charles is out for the season. Jean-Charles, who was on the practice squad all last season, played 40 snaps Saturday and via Pro Football Focus gave up four receptions on five targets for 78 yards and a touchdown for a passer rating when targeted of 158.3 — the highest score a QB can get — and was assessed one missed tackle.