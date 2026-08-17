Serve Robotics expands DoorDash deal, adds Grubhub post-Uber Split

By Natalie Lung Bloomberg

Serve Robotics Inc. announced a new partnership with Grubhub and an expansion of its collaboration with DoorDash Inc. to two more U.S. cities, its latest moves following a fallout with former investor Uber Technologies Inc.

Serve is making its boxy delivery robots available to fulfill DoorDash orders in Washington and San Jose, California, the company said in a statement on Monday. It already works with DoorDash, the largest U.S. food delivery app, in Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami. The robot developer also announced a new partnership with Wonder Group Inc. and its subsidiary Grubhub for autonomous deliveries in Los Angeles, Chicago and Alexandria, Virginia.

The growing partnerships offer an opportunity to Serve as it winds down its tie-up with Uber, which operates the second-biggest delivery app in the U.S. Two weeks ago, Serve co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ali Kashani said on an earnings call that his company doesn’t intend to renew its delivery contract with Uber after it expires in early 2027. Uber disclosed this month that it exited its longtime investment in Serve during the second quarter.

The bigger footprint with DoorDash and new order growth from Wonder and Grubhub will let Serve put more of its 2,000 robots to work on a daily basis, Kashani said in an interview ahead of the announcement.

During the second quarter, the company only used 792 robots on average for its daily active fleet due to low use rates, which Serve had cited as a reason for splitting with Uber.

In addition, Serve announced a new modem-equipped device, Beacon, that it will provide at no cost to restaurants to alert them when one of its robots has arrived. The device will also let the eatery staff know which robot should receive which takeout order.

Kashani said Beacon will let Serve establish a direct connection with restaurants, cutting through what he calls a “fragmented” landscape of third-party software – be it point-of-sales systems or delivery platforms – that may or may not have integrated autonomous delivery alerts for restaurateurs.

As part of its announcements on Monday, Serve also said it will begin renting spaces in busy locations to house a set of robots so that they can travel to area restaurants more quickly, as opposed to having them all head out from a central maintenance facility that may be far away from popular eateries. The first “micro depots” – small-footprint operating sites that can handle robot charging, dispatch and maintenance – are set to open in Miami.

“Micro depots require minimal infrastructure and can be stood up rapidly in high-demand neighborhoods, giving Serve a repeatable model for entering new neighborhoods and cities faster and at lower cost,” the company said in the statement.