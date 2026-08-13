Six ways to tell whether that old book might be worth something

By Becky Meloan Washington Post

During a recent visit, my husband’s mother gave him her 50-year-old copy of “All the President’s Men.” The book, which chronicles Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s reporting on the Watergate affair, was the basis for the iconic Dustin Hoffman/Robert Redford movie that I will pause to watch whenever it graces my screen. The smoking! The typewriters! Burglars who wore suits!

Having spent almost a decade pricing used books for a nonprofit’s former annual book sale, I have developed a knack for identifying old books that are worth saving. To determine the value of a title, I look at a specific set of factors, but for this story, I also called on experts to get their input on what our new acquisition might be worth.

Keep in mind, an old book’s market value is exactly what someone will pay for it, so an outrageous price listing online isn’t a true data point until the moment of sale. Additionally, there are other measurements of a book’s value – historical, personal – which will not always be reflected in prices online. Evaluating those factors takes someone with a lot of experience, but before talking to an expert, you can perform your own triage by considering these elements.

Condition

When I look at my vintage copy of “All the President’s Men,” I see a complete dust jacket (good) with tears (bad) and foxing – those little brown stains – on many of the pages. It’s not necessarily mold, which is good because mold is the enemy. Other problems to watch out for include missing pages or markings indicating a book used to belong to a library. Modern ex-library books are red flags for collectors, in part because of the physical damage from ink, glue and heavy use, and also because a book with no resale value is a book nobody steals off an open shelf. Since the dust jacket on my copy still exists and is relatively intact, and no pages are missing or heavily damaged, as a layperson I’d describe this as a “good” copy, as opposed to a “very good” or “fine” copy, which might not have foxing, or might have an unsullied dust jacket.

Copyright

Check the copyright page for a first edition designation and a number line, which in this case is 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10. Each publisher signifies first editions differently over time, but in the early 1970s, Simon & Schuster didn’t print the words “First Edition,” leaving that implied by the absence of a subsequent edition statement. The number line, meanwhile, indicates the print run. The number “1” would appear on the first printing, and the printer would remove the “1” for the second printing, the “2” for the third printing and so forth, so the lowest number visible is the print run number. The most potential market value comes from the first edition, first printing, which my book shows. But, depending on considerations like how large the first print run was or how much interest collectors have in it, first editions will not automatically have a high market price.

Flap

Check the front inside flap to see if the price is showing. Gift givers who politely remove a book’s cost are the bane of used booksellers, as a valuation point has been removed, making identifying editions that much harder. A price that has been cut out – referred to as “price-clipped” – can sometimes negatively affect market value for collectors who prefer their copies pristine. If a book has no price showing and the dust jacket is intact, that offers a different clue: It may indicate that the book was published by Book of the Month Club, not a true first edition, and therefore less appealing to some modern collectors. Because dust jackets are so delicate, it is not uncommon to find books for sale whose jackets were not the ones originally sold with the books. The earliest possible dust jacket with its matching edition might appeal to some collectors, while others might want to collect books with dust jackets in various states over time.

Signature

Check to see if the author or another famous person has signed one of the book’s pages, and note whether it is inscribed to another person. When a signature appears on a separate paper that is either affixed to the book or “laid in,” such as on a bookplate, it can hold less value to some collectors of autographed books, as they signify the signer didn’t need to touch the book itself, but an autographed bookplate is more significant than none.

Also check whether an owner put their name in the book. In this case, my mother-in-law’s late husband, Charles A. Merica, wrote his name and birth date in June 1974, two months before Nixon’s August resignation. Some collectors prefer books with only author signatures, but for others, the name of the owner provides a clue to the book’s history. Chuck’s name in the book makes it a treasure to those in my family who remember him fondly.

Compare with the market

In the olden days, this was done by looking up titles in reference books like “Collected Books” by Allen and Patricia Ahearn (still useful today, even with the outdated prices), but now, reseller websites have real-time information. As exciting as it might be to see a high asking price online, it’s vital to remember that the listings only loosely relate to a book’s overall significance in the marketplace. A high online price is often an overestimation of a book’s value and should be an indication to consult with someone with more experience.

My favorite place to start research is abebooks.com, using the advanced search function (AbeBooks is a subsidiary of Amazon, whose executive chairman Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post). Individual sellers sometimes include helpful identifying information in their descriptions, so you can scroll through examples to find matches and learn more about what you have.

On the day I searched for a first edition of “All the President’s Men,” there were 13 results. Of the unsigned copies, the asking prices ranged from $75 to $130 before shipping. There was one person asking $300 for a “very good+” copy of a second edition; my copy is a first edition in only “good” condition, but that $300 still seemed awfully high to me. A rule of thumb for a layperson is to discount the highest and lowest offers to get a better idea of the current marketplace value, but as this case illustrates, there isn’t always enough data to give an accurate prediction. Sure enough, recent comparable eBay sales prices have ranged from $10 to $35.

Ask the experts

I turned to Diane LaRue, a 25-year veteran of the used bookselling world. As the manager of the Book Cellar, a used bookstore inside the Webster branch of the New York Public Library, she and her staff handle thousands of donated books each week. For her, online listings are often a first stop, and for older books, she will also check eBay or Google, with an eye toward how many listings appear. The fewer listings, the better, in terms of potential value. “If you look it up, and you have to keep looking and looking to find it,” she says, “it might be worth something.” Using the information she has gleaned from searches, her knowledge of past sales at her store and the judgment she honed from handling so many volumes over the years, she won’t hesitate to consult an auction house when something appears to have high market value.

To learn more, I talked with Rebecca Romney, a rare book dealer and appraiser at Type Punch Matrix, also known as the rare book specialist on the History Channel show “Pawn Stars.” Romney cautioned me about relying on online sales estimates, noting that it’s easy for people to get invested in the prices they see online and aren’t ready to hear a different opinion, which can often happen when an expert investigates a book in person.

I had been working under the assumption that books autographed to someone specific were less valuable than those with a simple signature, and she politely challenged that notion, noting that, oftentimes, the more writing the author does when inscribing a book, the easier it can be to avoid forgeries. Even more importantly, an inscription helps contextualize a book. “They tell the story of that particular copy, and that’s what book collecting is about,” she said. “We read for the story in the book; we collect for the story of the book.”

Her analysis of Chuck’s name and date in the book taught me something new. “Twenty years ago,” she said, “you didn’t want any markings at all in a book from 1974.” That’s not the approach of collectors and institutions today. As she explained it, “it’s a reflection of the increasing turn in scholarship towards micro-history, and focusing more on everyday lives and everyday people.” Institutions are interested in what contemporaneous readers thought of the books they were reading, and books that show ownership histories or writing in the margins can be important. Romney pointed out that the marketplace is a few years behind scholarship, but the market is starting to reflect this newer approach.

I was especially intrigued by the idea that notes in old books contribute to scholarship and therefore keep little-known stories alive. Readers, especially the book club readers I write for, love historical fiction that starts with a piece of the past they may not have known about – like Geraldine Brooks’s “Horse.” It’s the small pieces of history that authors unearth in their research that creates, as Brooks told Smithsonian Magazine, “the indispensable scaffolding from which my imagination can soar.”

I’m inspired by this bookish circle of life sustained by readers, scholars and authors: When a reader donates an old book, it may make its way to a scholarly institution, where an author might encounter it and become inspired to create a new work, which another reader might enjoy and perhaps donate again someday. My husband and I keep a collection of other titles on local D.C. history, so we will be happy to give this book a safe haven. I’ve carefully dusted it and will add an archival mylar cover – one with no paper backing – so that the jacket is protected from further damage. The book’s less-than-pristine condition just means we’ll feel free to handle it whenever we want. I also love the fact that it has Chuck’s signature and birthday, and that Page 73 was left carefully turned down, giving a glimpse into the story of the copy we hold.

Becky Meloan is the founder of What’s Our Next Book, a Substack where she curates reading recommendations for book clubs. She previously worked on the Book World staff at the Washington Post, and has also worked with the Gaithersburg Book Festival, the Washington Independent Review of Books and Politics and Prose Bookstore.