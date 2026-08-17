Tanner Thach gets hot, Jordy Vargas makes season-best start against Everett | Spokane Indians notebook

Despite winning their past two games, the Spokane Indians have struggled mightily the past two weeks, going 3-8 over the span to fall from first place in the Northwest League’s second half to below .500 at 23-24 and fourth place in the standings.

Eugene, which won the first half, has a precarious half-game lead over Vancouver, and Everett lurks at 21/2 games back as well.

With just 18 games remaining in the regular season, every game is critical for the Indians in an effort to rebound and qualify for the postseason.

Next up: The Indians host a six-game set against the Hillsboro Hops, who are mired in last place at 20-28, have lost seven of their past 10 games and are 7-14 on the road in the second half.

The Hops feature two of the top five and four of the top 11 prospects in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, including shortstop Kayson Cunningham (No. 3), catcher Carlos Virahonda (No. 5), second base JD Dix (No. 8) and right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes (No. 11).

Game time Tuesday through Saturday is 6:35 p.m., Sunday is at 1:05 p.m.

En fuego

First base Tanner Thach led the way last week, hitting .440/.500/.720 (11-for-25) with two homers, five RBIs and a stolen base. Shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo was the only other hitter on the roster to hit over .300 for the week, going .381/.519/.429 (8-for-21) with six walks in six games.

On the mound

The Indians didn’t have a pitcher start two games over the past week, but they did have a notable performance. Righty Jordy Vargas made perhaps his best start of the campaign, tossing six shutout innings on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in Saturday’s 9-2 win.

For the season, Vargas is 3-10 with a 5.13 ERA and 107 strikeouts over 942/3 innings in 21 starts.

Righty reliever Dylan Crooks didn’t allow a run in either of his appearances covering three innings, and Justin Loer picked up the only save of the week in his three -inning stint finishing up for Vargas on Saturday.

On the move

At the star t of last week’s series, infielder Wilder Dalis and outfielder Derek Bernard were added to the Indians roster from Low-A Fresno, while infielder Tevin Tucker was promoted to Double-A Hartford.

Dalis is the Colorado Rockies No. 27 prospect according to MLB.com. With Fresno this season, the 20-year-old Venezuelan hit .304/.409/.974 in 66 games with 15 home runs, 72 RBIs and 22 stolen bases – all tops among active players on the Grizzlies at the time of his promotion.

Bernard, 21, hit .266/.366/.775 with eight homers and 53 RBIs in 75 games with Fresno.

Tucker, 26, hit .244/.392/.316 in 63 games with Spokane and led the Northwest League in stolen bases with 37 in 41 attempts.

Prospects watch

MLB.com published their postdraft reshuffling of their prospects list for each MLB team last week, so there was some notable movement for some of the players on the Indians roster.

All stats High-A.

Roldy Brito (No. 2): Hit .263/.263/.316 (5-for-19) with two runs, one double, one RBI, four stolen bases, no walks and five strikeouts in five games. YTD: .287/.319/.417, two HRs, eight RBIs, 17-for-18 SBs in 25 games.

Max Belyeu (No. 14): Seven-day injured list since July 2. YTD: .244/.348/.489, 12 HR, 31 RBIs, 4-for-8 SB in 60 games.

Brody Brecht (No. 15): Seven-day injured list since May 23. YTD: 0-2, 5.23 ERA, 31 strikeouts/15 walks in 202/3 innings (seven starts).

Tanner Thach (No. 17): Hit .440/.500/.720 (11-for-25) with four runs, one double, two homers, five RBIs, two walks and four strikeouts in six games. YTD: .248/.319/.433, eight 2Bs, six HRs, 25 RBIs, 2-for-2 SBs in 36 games.

Robert Calaz (No. 23): Hit .222/.300/.667 (2-for-9) with two runs, one double, one home run, one RBI, one walk and four strikeouts in three games. YTD: .206/.284/.312, five HRs, 34 RBIs, 10-for-14 SBs in 90 games.

Ethan Hedges (No. 25): Hit .286/.304/.571 (6-for-21) with three runs, three doubles, one home run, six RBIs, one walk and five strikeouts in five games. YTD: .265/.332/.425, 22 2Bs, 14 HRs, 63 RBIs, 3-for-5 SBs in 99 games.

Wilder Dalis (No. 27): Hit .190/.190/.333 (4-for-21) with three runs, one homer, two RBIs, no walks, four strikeouts and three stolen bases in six games.

Angel Jimenez (No. 28): One start, 22/3 innings, two earned runs, two hits, five walks, three strikeouts. YTD: 0-3, 6.92 ERA, 16 strikeouts/seven walks in 13 innings (four starts).