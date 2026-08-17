Then and Now: Tire Market

1969: The Tire Market was at the intersection of Monroe Street and Second Avenue from 1950 through the early 1970s. It was in the heart of the downtown automotive business, surrounded by car dealerships, repair shops and parts houses, interspersed with budget lodging houses and other small businesses. (Spokesman-Review Photo Archives)

The southeast corner of Monroe Street and Second Avenue was the center of the early auto industry in Spokane. Downtown car dealers, repair shops and parts houses proliferated as automobiles became ubiquitous in American life.

The city directory shows the corner as Storage Battery Service, taken over by partners Robert L. Roger and William A. DeVries in 1917. The business moved after a year or two and the name changed to Inland Battery.

DeVries, born in 1891, stayed in the automotive field as a salesman, repair shop manager, parts house manager, downtown parking garage operator and service station repairman. He was one of the city’s top car salesmen in 1920, selling 86 cars in seven months at Spokane Auto, dealership for Oakland automobiles. He died in 1983 at the age of 92.

City Tire Shop, started by W.A. Comer and H.A. Bowler, opened on the corner in 1919 and stayed until 1937.

Businessmen Curt Haskins and I.G. Parsons took over the tire shop and installed gasoline tanks and gas pumps, renaming it Parsons & Haskins Co. The two also ran Lee Hammond Tire nearby, where Haskins had started working in 1934. Haskins became sole owner in 1938.

In 1946, the business became H.C. McInnis Tire Co., owned by Harris C. McInnis, who died in 1949.

Around 1950, Gerald K. Hawkins and Gordon B. Hopkins bought the tire shop and renamed it the Tire Market.

Longtime manager Melvin Workman ran the shop from the mid-1950s until 1973, when the shop was taken over by partners Dean Guinn and Raymond Weist, from Yakima, who changed the name to Inland Tire Supply Co., carrying Goodyear tires. Like other shops before them, Inland had the lucrative contract to put tires, often retreads made in their shop, on the Spokane city fleet. The business stayed for about 10 years.

Gerald Hawkins died in 1998 at 84. After the tire business, Curt Haskins invested in commercial real estate and was heavily involved in a lifelong sport of trapshooting. He died in 1991 at the age of 92.

From the mid-1980s into the 1990s, Spokane Computer Inc. is listed at the tire shop’s address, but the building was largely unused until 2017, when Cinder, a cannabis retailer, remodeled the former tire shop into their third retail location.