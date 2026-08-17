This day in history: Man suspected in Idaho police officer death arrested. Rain brings relief for crews fighting fires in CdA national forest

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A seven-hour manhunt resulted in the dramatic arrest of a man suspected of shooting and killing an Osburn, Idaho, police officer.

The incident began when the police officer pulled over a pickup truck going the wrong way on Interstate 90 in Osburn. When backup officers arrived, they found the Osburn officer dead from a gunshot wound.

A Kootenai County deputy spotted the truck about 15 miles west of the shooting, but the suspect fled on foot, armed with a rifle, and disappeared into the woods.

A massive manhunt then ensued for the pickup truck and its driver. Helicopters, airplanes and bloodhounds aided searchers. The next day a citizen spotted a man with a rifle just east of Fourth of July Pass.

Police converged on the scene. The man dropped his rifle and was arrested in a nearby field.

From 1926: Spokane’s 40-day dry spell finally came to an end, and the rain offered plenty of relief for the firefighters around the region.

The superintendent of the Coeur d’Alene National Forest said the worst danger had passed.

He said rain had been “general over the reserve” and, along with cool nights and other favorable conditions, “the fires will now be brought under control and ultimately put out.”

Firefighters would remain on their lines, however, until all of “their fire lines are completed.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1903: Joseph Pulitzer donates $1 million to Columbia University and establishes the Pulitzer Prize.

1945: Korea is divided along the 38th parallel into North and South Korea.