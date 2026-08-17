U.S. pauses border construction in Big Bend National Park after widespread criticism

By James Osborne Dallas Morning News

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott wrote on social media Monday that he was pausing construction in Big Bend National Park while he talked to stakeholders about the Trump administration’s border security project.

Scott posted on X that he would visit the park for “a personal, on-the-ground evaluation.” He didn’t say how long the pause would last.

“Over the next couple of days, I will join a small team to evaluate the terrain and listen to local leadership, community members and stakeholders to ensure that we secure our borders while simultaneously protecting BBNP for generations to come,” he wrote.

Following the announcement, Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters the pause was the result of a conversation he had with Scott and understood the Trump administration was looking at ways to secure the park without physical barriers.

“To be clear, I was told, and the secretary committed, there would be no construction of any type of barrier in Big Bend National Park,” he said. “There are technology tools that don’t include barriers where they can gather information. Think of drones, think of fiber optics, different things like that that don’t involve any type of barrier.”

The Trump administration’s plans to build patrol roads and vehicle barriers in the park, set in a remote corner of West Texas, have drawn national attention and pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike. Local officials in West Texas have repeatedly questioned the necessity of constructing border security infrastructure in a region that sees relatively little immigration activity, according to federal data.

A number of Texas Republicans, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, have asked the administration to reconsider its plans.

“My constituents believe that the 1,000-foot riverbank cliffs and remote Big Bend terrain offers its own source of deterrence for any illegal migrants crossing into the United States,” Cornyn wrote.