Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William A. Holland and Aaliyah M. Bennett, both of Sprangle.

Logan W. Miller and Brooklyn R. Rykowski, both of Post Falls.

Kyler M. Kanzler and Catherine L. Gurske, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua K. Monaghan and Sarah E. Morin, both of Hayden.

Aden R. Knox and Elizabeth A. Morton, both of Spokane.

Dylan L. Good and Sarah A. Baker, both of Spokane.

Conner J. M. Howard and Danielle N. Belceto, both of Spokane.

Pedro M. Herrera Aquino and Elba P. Benavides Rodriguez, both of Spokane.

Philip E. Morton and Dawn M. Bermudes, both of Spokane.

Lemuel Infante-Abrego and Sage O. Scott, both of Spokane.

Colton D. Padgett and Emily L. West, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Cemenenkoff and Meredith R. Hallinan, both of Spokane.

Andy M. Nieves, of Fairchild Air Force Baase, and Daniella I. Quiles, of Edinburg, Tex.

Ryan P. Flick and Haley O. Hofstee, both of Spokane.

Scott J. Porter and Delina A. Calapucha Grefa, both of Mead.

Benjamin M. Salapka and Serena L. Loney, both of Spokane.

Bryan D. Bassett and Kenzi R. Kuemper, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Konner Kellogg, restitution of premises.

Miesenite LLC v. Catalyst Construction and Excavation LLC, complaint for damages.

Alexis Keith v. Jose Pacheco, complaint.

David R. Buechler v. Casey W. Harp, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bush, Joanna and Robert

Kaufman, Emily A. S. and Phillip M.

Birkner, Alicia and David

Prewitt, Martal and Cassandra L.

Wildermuth, Ashley L. and Brennan D.

Peterson, Brad R. and Robin R.

Rudnick, Shawn A. and Amy C.

Hilbun, Terri A. and Kelly H.

Hardin, Gabrielle S. and Knudsen, Malachi S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Joshua E. Works, 29; 22 months in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree robbery.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Benjamin A. Gage, 57; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Billy E. Masten, 63; $138 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree identity theft.

Harmoney A. Bourgeau, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Kaitlyn M. Boylan, 30; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Nathan K. Chepkiyeng, 26; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months of probation after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Mary I. Dettlaff, 45; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and displaying a weapon.

Alexander J. Dye, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Lonnie G. Lunsford, 63; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Bruce A. Mathews, 69; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Shane C. Mayfield, 54; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Felix Ndayizeke, 21; three days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Ray Davidson, 36; 147 days in jail with credit given for 147 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tyler L. Bias, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Juan I. Gonzalez Naranjo, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.