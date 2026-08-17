WSU hoops to meet Seattle U at Seattle Holiday Classic in December

PULLMAN – Chalk up another game on Washington State’s nonconference hoops schedule.

The Cougars will meet Seattle University on Dec. 19 at the Seattle Holiday Classic, according to a Monday news release, set for Climate Pledge Arena. It’s part of a doubleheader showcase, which will also pit University of Washington against Baylor.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to Seattle and bringing Cougar basketball to the thousands of WSU alumni in western Washington,” WSU coach David Riley said in the release. “I believe playing the other Division-I teams in the state is an important part of developing the game and honoring its history in the Pacific Northwest. We look forward to facing the Redhawks at Climate Pledge Arena and welcoming Coug fans to the Seattle Holiday Classic.”

It’ll be the third meeting in the last two seasons for WSU and Seattle U, which split last season’s series, then a West Coast Conference matchup. The Redhawks earned a 69-55 win in Seattle, and the Cougars followed with a 70-58 victory about a month later in Pullman.

It also represents another chance for each head coach to match wits. Riley and Seattle U coach Chris Victor were both assistant coaches at Eastern Washington from 2015-17. In fact, both head coaches ran the same first play during their first matchup last season in Seattle.

“The same exact first set, a Spain action,” Riley said after that game. “Just totally random. I thought it was funny. We worked together for a couple years at Eastern. He’s a great person. Every once in awhile, you can have some fun in these games.”

WSU’s next roster includes 13 newcomers: Mohamed Sankhe (France), East Texas A&M transfer forward Ronnie Harrison, Northwestern transfer forward Tyler Kropp, Providence transfer wing Jaylen Harrell, Central Missouri (DII) transfer guard Lazerek Houston, TCU transfer guard RJ Jones, Wake Forest transfer guard Sebastian Akins, Sancho Moraga (Spain), Roman Stathis (Australia), Manhattan transfer forward Fraser Roxburgh, UNLV transfer forward Ladji Dembele, Eastern Washington transfer wing Casey Jones (who was previously on a two-year church mission), Oregon transfer guard Jamari Phillips and freshman forward Brayden Kyman.

Here is WSU’s known nonconference slate.

• At Washington (exh.), TBA.

• Vs. Davidson, TBA.

• Vs. Duke (Palm Springs), Nov. 21.

• Vs. Idaho, Nov. 27.

• At Murray State, Nov. 30.

• Vs. North Dakota State, Dec. 6.

• At Seattle U, Dec. 19

• Vs. EWU (Spokane), Dec. 22.

• At LSU, Dec. 28.