10 under $10 for the week of Aug. 21-23

1 Under the Trees Concert Series Schedule – Features live music from Michael Vallee. 6-8 p.m. Friday. The Park Bench Cafe, 1928 S. Tekoa St. Admission: Free.

2 Friday Night Movie at the MAC – Features a showing of “Dog Day Afternoon” with a discussion with Matt Dolton, director of film studies at Gonzaga University. Rated R. 2 hours, 5 minutes. 6-9 p.m. Friday. Pacific Northwest Museum of Art and Culture, 2316 W. First St. Admission: $7-9.

3 Manito Fitness Series – Features Brittany from River City Pilates teaching a mat class designed to build strength, improve balance, increase mobility and reconnect with your body through intentional movement. 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Manito Park Duncan Lawn, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Admission: Free.

4 Summer on the Ave – A summer celebration with local retail shops and eateries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Sprague Union District, 2400 E. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Beck’s Harvest House Peach Party Weekend – Features locally grown fresh peaches. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Green Bluff, 9919 E. Greenbluff Road. Admission: Free.

6 Ranger Talks at Spokane House Interpretive Center – Interpretive Ranger Cory Carpenter leads ranger talk on the flora, fauna and history of Riverside State Park. Discover Pass required for parking. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Spokane House Interpretive Center, 13501 Nine Mile Road, Nine Mile Falls. Admission: Free.

7 Art and Glass Festival – Features over 60 artists and vendors, including art, glass, metal, wood, photography, authors and jewelers. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

8 Candace Zari – Musician part of emerging artist series. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Movies at the Pavilion – Features a mix of timeless classics, summer favorites and recent blockbusters in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Bring your own snacks and drinks. No alcohol permitted. Showing “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Gesa Pavilion, 574 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

10 Irish Ceili Dancing – Experience Irish culture through traditional social dancing and music. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.