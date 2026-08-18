A Grip on Sports: There is only one thing stronger and longer than what we hate about sports, right? What we love

A GRIP ON SPORTS • One of our buddies – the only one, probably – read our column yesterday. You know, the one in which we listed a few things we hate. He had a suggestion. A follow-up today. On things we love. We didn’t hate the idea. But finally decided it was impractical. It would either be way too long. Or way too short.

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• It all depends. Mainly on how we’re feeling in the morning. Whether we wake up with 17 different body parts moaning and groaning. Or if we roll out of bad light on our feet, ready to meet the challenge of another day. Sadly, the former happens more and more often these days. Today? We felt well enough to take on his challenge. Of course we’ll limit it to sports. And mainly sports from around these parts. Though there are some lovable items that belie those intentions …

• We love the sound of the dog snoring as we write. He’s asleep on his pillow, head tucked against a framed WSU baseball jersey – No. 5 – given to us as a get-out-of-here-now gift by the equipment staff on our last day in Pullman many, many years ago.

• That brings up another item. The passion of Cougar fans. It’s not over-the-top silly like some fanbases, mainly residing south of the Mason-Dixon Line. Coug fans are, and this is the part we love the most, practical. They understand the strengths and weaknesses of their school’s athletic programs. Want the best from them. Go borderline wacko when it happens. But understand it’s hard to sustain success and are still devoted when the inevitable downturns happen.

• Along those lines, we love where Washington State athletics is headed. The rebuilt Pac-12 may not have been the school’s first choice when college football – yes, football, because that drove everything – lost its mind, but the Cougars have done the best they could do with the crud they were handed. And they might have actually discovered a spot that fits the school as much as any landing spot could have. One thing we’re sure of: Cougar fans will buy in.

• In some regards there is a parallel track (which crosses over in many cases) between WSU and Mariner fans. The successes come off and on. But when they do come, they are all in. We would really love it if the M’s hierarchy didn’t take their fans for granted. And would actually invest in winning as the region’s NFL franchise does.

• There is nothing we love more in sports than the effort that goes into being successful. We see it so often in younger athletes that cross our path, either deeply or peripherally. It gives us hope for the future, blowing away the clouds of uncertainty caused by money-hungry adults in every walk of life. We can actually write “the kids are alright” and mean it.

• A lazy flyball on a warm summer’s day, rising higher and higher, seemingly about to touch the cotton-candy clouds, only to settle perfectly in an outfielder’s glove. That’s a lovely sight.

• The accolades heaped upon Gonzaga’s Mark Few last weekend were lovely as well. And, no matter your opinion about Few personally or professionally, the praise and Hall of Fame honor were deserved. The folks in his industry understand how impossible Gonzaga’s journey has been. Under Few, the school has risen in the sport’s hierarchy in a way no one has ever done before. Find a parallel path. We’ll wait. You and your AI pals will not be able to share one. No matter how many server farms you burn out. A small school in the middle of nowhere – we can say that without fear as we live and love this part of nowhere – going from a mid-major also-ran to the highest plateau of men’s hoops. And taking up residence there. Remarkable.

• The fact the defending Super Bowl champions are from the same state in which we live.

• The fact that few, if any, experts believe the Seahawks can repeat. That’s so rare. And helpful in the quest.

• We love that we get up every morning, whether we ache or not, and are asked to sit down at a computer, read as many sports stories as we can find and write about them. It’s an honor. A pleasure. But it’s also a privilege and a responsibility. It amazes us every day what we write in this space is read. Pondered. Shared. Hated. And, yes, occasionally loved. Thanks.

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WSU: The new Pac-12’s football schedule doesn’t begin for Washington State until October. Between now and then we will know a lot about this team. And its chances in the conference. The three Power 4 games, at Washington and Kansas State and home against Arizona, are a pretty tough way for Kirby Moore to begin his head coaching career. His Cougars are preparing for the stretch (and the home game with Duquesne) with what every indication is a spirited, competitive and boisterous preseason camp. Ten practices, it still seems as if the defense has the edge. Part of that may be no starting quarterback has emerged. Or that the defense is coming together faster. Greg Woods was at Monday’s practice and files this report. … Greg also has basketball schedule news, as the David Riley’s Cougs will face Seattle U at Climate Pledge Arena in a December holiday showcase that includes Washington and Baylor. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, the preseason Associated Press football poll dropped Monday. Not a single Pac-12 team broke into the rankings. Neither did any other Group of Six team. The Power 4 schools took all 25 spots. Boise State, however, did receive more votes than any non-Power 4 school. Jon Wilner’s column in the S-R delves into all that. … There are many stories available on the poll, which saw Ohio State at No. 1 and Oregon at No. 2, its highest ranking ever. … John Canzano has his usual Monday mailbag. … Oregon State and BYU have moved up their 2027 nonconference game to zero week. And, yes, by then we should know who the Beavers are starting at quarterback. Nothing was decided at their scrimmage. … OSU is still letting a player practice who was arrested for assault. … Utah State has a confident defense. … Fresno State is confident in its running back tandem. … San Diego State may have a few holes to fill in future football schedules soon. … Colorado State filled a hole with a star local player, something not all that common over the years. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, the Ducks are counting on a Big Ten defensive transfer once again. And another transfer from closer to Eugene. … California could not run the ball consistently last season. That has been a focus of new coach Tosh Lupoi this preseason. … Utah scrimmaged Saturday. … Arizona State is trying to be better with its red zone offense. … Arizona is counting on a professional in the middle of its offensive line. And at quarterback. … In basketball news, recruiting never stops for the Oregon women. … The newest transfer for the Arizona men does a bit of everything.

Gonzaga: Former GU guard Malachi Smith has signed with the Toronto Raptors. Theo Lawson has more in this story. … The latest Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame class includes a key player in the Zags’ first steps toward relevance before the turn of the century. Mead High graduate Jeff Brown will be joined by coaches Ken Pelo and Pat Tyson, distance running great Rick Riley and NCAA champion wrestler Jared Lawrence. … How do college coaches feel about allowing seniors from last year another season of eligibility?

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the position previews today for Montana and Montana State? Both about the cornerbacks. … Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins was happy with both sides of the ball after the school’s latest scrimmage. … Cal Poly is looking forward under its new coaching staff. … Another FCS poll was released Monday. Montana State and Montana are 1-2, UC Davis is sixth and Northern Arizona 24th in the AFCA rankings.

Preps: Ferris High graduate Andrew Kittredge is 36 years old. An 11-year MLB veteran. And a mentor in the Baltimore Orioles’ bullpen.

Indians: It’s Tuesday so Dave Nichols has his weekly Northwest League notebook. The slumping Indians have a bit a reprieve this week, hosting last-place Hillsboro for the usual six-game series at Avista.

Seahawks: Jadarian Price was back at practice Monday. Held down the top spot among the running backs. And is still a ways away from being 100%. … Devon Witherspoon talked about his new contract. … The World Cup grass at Lumen Field could not stay. It was promised elsewhere.

Golf: LIV Golf finally admitted Monday the last tournament of the year has been cancelled. When will the breakaway tour finally admit it is done?

Mariners: Reading this Adam Jude story about the M’s hitting philosophy, there seems to be a bit of a disconnect between the players and the coaching staff. Which might explain the shakeup among the hitting coaches a while back. … The M’s are in Milwaukee, facing another small market team that just happens to have baseball’s best record. Why not the Mariners? Maybe it is Jerry Dipoto’s fault. … Seattle’s most disappointing star this season? That’s a no-brainer.

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• We don’t love one thing. That we missed last week’s agreement between the NFL Network and Comcast. We do love we will be able to watch Red Zone when the season starts. It is our go-to channel when the Seahawks are not playing. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service