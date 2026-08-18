Adviser to Bolivia’s Paz, Argentina’s Milei detained over attack on analyst

By Daniel Ramos Reuters

LA PAZ, Bolivia – Bolivian police on Tuesday detained Argentine consultant Fernando Cerimedo, an adviser to President Rodrigo Paz, as a suspect in the shooting ​of political commentator Nadia Beller the night before.

Cerimedo, a key digital strategist in Argentine President Javier Milei’s election campaign, ⁠was arrested before dawn at the Santa Cruz airport as ‌he was preparing to fly to ​Buenos Aires, authorities said.

The consultant, who has also been linked to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was later taken to the offices of Bolivia’s ⁠anti-crime police unit.

Santa Cruz police commander ‌David Gomez told ‌reporters that authorities were “determining whether he had any involvement” in the shooting.

“We are working ⁠with several hypotheses; the first is that Ms. Nadia Beller had experienced some sort of ‌romantic issue with Mr. ‌Fernando Cerimedo,” he said.

Beller, a political analyst and columnist who emerged as a vocal critic of ⁠former President Evo Morales, was shot three ​times at a ⁠hotel ​and taken to a medical center. Authorities have not released details on her condition.

Local media has described Beller as Cerimedo’s former partner. In ⁠July, Cerimedo said on X that he was being wrongfully accused on the internet of domestic violence. He ⁠did not specify who the accusations involved.

The attackers reportedly arrived at the hotel dressed as food delivery drivers and fled on a motorcycle.

Cerimedo ⁠had already become a ‌political flashpoint in Bolivia before ​the shooting. ‌In May, the vice presidency accused him ​of interfering in the country’s internal affairs over a social media post, an allegation he denied.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Kylie Madry and Rod Nickel)