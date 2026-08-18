An Indigenous landmark survived centuries of lightning and fire only to be felled in the Fairview fire: ‘It put up a fight along its journey’

Landowner Josh Hitchens looks at what’s left of the Treaty Tree, historically known as the site where the Upper Band of the Spokane Indians established a trading post around 1840. The tree was cut down during the Fairview fire earlier this month. (NICK GIBSON/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Roger Durheim set out Aug. 8 to check on a familiar friend: an old-growth ponderosa pine.

The Fairview fire had burned across Spokane County’s Peone Prairie the week prior, and fire crews were still putting out hot spots within the nearly 1,000-acre footprint as Durheim drove down back roads, through an active evacuation zone and into a patch of pines just off the Doak and Argonne roads intersection.

The Treaty Tree, also known as the Signal Tree, sat in the heart of the grove – the same spot it had stood for roughly 250 years.

Durheim, who is 80, could see the familiar southward bow of the tree’s stout trunk still standing as he pulled up. He also noticed smoke curling out of a decades-old cavity at the base of the trunk that he and generations of Durheim children have clambered around in.

He hopped back in the car and alerted some firefighters down the street.

“I said, ‘Go put some more water on it, this is a historic tree, not just any old pine,’ ” Durheim recalled.

“Then on Sunday, I decided to take another swing by,” the 80-year-old said. “And there it is lying on the freaking ground.”

An enduring symbol of peace

The Peone Prairie shares its name with the man who called it home well before the Durheims or any white settler.

In the 1840s, Upper Spokane Chief Baptiste Peone was tasked with establishing a trading post in the area for the Hudson’s Bay Company. He settled along a route between Fort Colvile and Lake Coeur d’Alene, while also remaining close enough to serve all of the region’s Indigenous tribes. The tree was already standing as the post, and Peone’s family cabin sprung up around it.

The post became a hub of economic activity, said Spokane tribal member and historian Warren Seyler. Tribal members raced horses along the bluff above the tree, and nearby, they buried their dead.

“Nothing near what was earlier at the Spokane house, but it was on one of the main trails that cut between the Chewelah people and the Coeur d’Alene people,” Seyler said.

The tree, like the land, can attribute its name to Peone, who placed a white flag atop it to indicate his band’s neutrality as conflict erupted between local tribes and settlers in the 1850s and 1860s. The flag hung for two decades, according to Spokane Chronicle archives.

The tree stood as the region’s first Jesuit missionaries arrived, including the Rev. Joseph Cataldo. The Gonzaga University founder lived in a cabin Peone built that served as a camp house, rectory, church and school.

It was dedicated to St. Michael in a ceremony described in a 1923 Spokane Chronicle article as “the first religious ceremony held in a regularly ordained house of worship in Spokane County.”

The tree survived as the tribes were relegated to reservations and white settlers took plows to virgin prairie. Survival was always a part of the tree’s story.

A 1908 fire consumed historic buildings on the property, but the tree survived. An archival article in the Spokane Chronicle said the tree was struck by lightning in 1922 at almost the exact same time as a large tree a mile to the East.

“This tree was split through and died,” the reporter wrote, “while the treaty tree, although the bark was scarred, was otherwise unharmed.”

The ponderosa grew over the decades, even after another fire left a wide, jagged scar in its base a century ago. The still-visible scar is smaller than in historic photos, evidence of the tree healing itself.

The scar was something the tree learned to live with, as The Spokesman-Review reported in 2013.

Durheim said he remembers playing in the scar as a child when he visited his grandfather – the tall walls of the tree enveloping his frame. His grandfather, Albert Durheim, bought large swaths of land in the late 1920s that included the Treaty Tree.

Durheim remembers childhood romps in the tree’s branches, and how tribal artifacts would surface from time to time as the family tended to the fields. His nephew, Jared Durheim, said the family has photos of the land around the tree covered in tents and tepees as their family opened the land for annual Spokane tribal gatherings.

“There’s just a lot of history there on that hill,” Durheim said. “And of course as a kid, I didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it. I wish I did.”

A landmark no more

Josh Hitchens checked his phone in the wake of the Fairview fire to find a video from his neighbor.

In it, he saw his family’s home still standing.

He thought he could make out in the background the top of the Treaty Tree, which lies on the property he’s owned for nearly 20 years after another Durheim split up the old family ground.

Hitchens was sorely disappointed to learn fire crews took chainsaws to the Treaty Tree, felling it atop some of its much younger offspring – the offshoots of wayward pine cones.

The crew came up to his home in the days afterward and explained the tree posed a significant hazard and was unlikely to make it, despite their best efforts.

“They thought I was crazy, nuts when I said I would have traded the house for the tree,” Hitchens said. “You can rebuild a house; you can’t regrow a 250-year-old tree.”

Hitchens takes great pride, and holds a strong sense of responsibility, in having the tree rooted on his land. On Monday, he surveyed the remnants of the tree – the large body and limbs strung about his charred land, with his 10-year-old son, Talon Hitchens.

“It’s a huge loss; we walked by it every day,” Hitchens said. “My dog was buried under it.”

He and Durheim said they understand that firefighters were up against a once-in-a-lifetime event the week of the Spokane Complex fires.

The Fairview fire tore through highly flammable grain fields and forest land. While smaller than the Old Trails and Autumn Lane fires that raged at the same time, the Fairview fire moved with a ferocity that left first responders feeling overwhelmed. Nearly 60 structures were consumed by the fire.

“It totally sucks. But it’s the way it goes,” Hitchens said. “There’s always the would-haves and could-haves, but what is is what is, and we’ll just have to move forward.”

Jon Amend, a firefighter with Spokane County Fire District 9, choked up as he recalled the conditions that day.

The district’s staff and volunteers were out in force, but felt underequipped. He recalled how they arrived to one home to find it already on fire and the long rural driveway impassable.

Amend feared high winds would push the roaring flames all the way to the Idaho border.

“In an instant almost, it went from ‘I think we can maybe handle this’ to ‘This is going to get bigger than I think we can handle,’ ” Amend said.

Amend walked up to the felled tree Monday as Hitchens and his son climbed around the branches.

The boughs served as hand holds as the two scampered along the trunk.

“Checking out the old tree?” Amend called up.

The two men made small talk as Talon continued to explore the downed tree.

Amend was there that night, he explained, and fire crews did everything in their power to save the Treaty Tree.

They dumped hundreds of gallons of water on it. They scraped out the hot charcoal insides of the cavity. They threw as much dirt into the trunk as they could.

“We did a lot to try and save it,” Amend said, admitting he struggled to speak of the events of the fire.

Amend grew up on the prairie, and his mother was a teacher who made sure he knew his local landmarks.

He jumped on the radio and communicated to the crews at the scene the historical significance as soon as he heard of flames in the area.

“This is very important to this community,” Amend recalled saying over the radio. “We need to do what we can and just go through the right steps.”

Amend and company spent hours pumping water into the base of the tree.

“No matter what we did,” he said, “I was watching it come down.”

Amend learned of the tree’s fate the next day. His emotions laid bare as he described what he and his peers were unable to save: homes, stables and the tree .

His one comfort came from seeing the community response.

He said the weekend the blaze broke out, he was reminded why he loves living in the area.

Farmers arrived in force to drag perimeters through their crop fields to assist him and his fellow firefighters, as they were going on 28 hours of working to contain the blaze.

“The farmers out on the contingency line,” Amend said, “that saved everything.”

Carving a new chapter

Hitchens is dead-set on ensuring what remains of the tree continues to serve as a symbol of peace.

While early in the works, Hitchens said he has a plan to enlist carvers from around the world, including the Spokane Tribe, to transform the wood into a monument that will stay on the site for decades to come.

He hopes to put the tree’s story directly into the wood grain.

“It was a survivor,” he said. “When you looked at that thing, you could tell it had had a life, for sure.”

The tree shot off more than a few pine cones over the past few centuries. Some have established themselves as fully fledged trees of their own, forming a slightly charred grove around their parent pine. Hitchens expects many of those trees to survive.

“They’re just short, stubby suckers, just like that tree was,” Hitchens said.

Spokane tribal archaeologist Bobbi Rose said she notified the council of the loss, and is awaiting to hear back about the tribe’s interest in the tree and a potential ceremony honoring it.

She and much of tribal leadership have been too busy with wildfires still burning on reservation land, including cultural sites, to set anything up yet.

Summer can be a busy season at the tribal preservation office, Rose said. They must evaluate damage and formulate response plans for a number of cultural sites across wide swaths of land, while also keeping an eye out for risks from related fallout, like mudslides.

“You can’t really restore cultural resources; once it’s gone, there’s no getting it back,” she said.

Hitchens said he had a tree feller and chain-saw sculptor visit the site to look at the tree who told him it likely would have fallen soon anyway, if the firefighters didn’t end it first.

While it lived with a large gash for decades, the core of the tree is visibly discolored, an indication of rot.

But Hitchens said he heard the same thing when he bought the property nearly 20 years ago.

“So who knows,” Hitchens said. “It survived lightning, fires. It put up a fight along its journey.”