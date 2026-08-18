Brewers deal Mariners worst loss in franchise history

Tim Booth Seattle Times

MILWAUKEE — The most lopsided loss in the 50 seasons of the Mariners started with a warning.

As the bottom of the first inning played out on Tuesday night at American Family Field, cellphones echoed throughout the stadium in different cadences depending on the timing. Emergencies warnings were buzzing and dinging as Milwaukee County was placed under a tornado warning.

Eventually those storms outside the stadium — the ones that produced rain so heavy — it seeped through the roof panels covering the field — subsided. But the storm inside, never relinquished.

The final result is one that will now be imprinted as the worst single loss in Mariners history, a dreadful 22-0 defeat at the hands of the best team in baseball that was witnessed by 36,870 fans — almost all a very happy Brewers crowd.

It’s an eye-popping number. It’s one that will draw attention nationally and only stoke the flames of discontent back home about a season that is underperforming at best.

The night was always going to be a loss once Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Bryce Miller to take a 6-0 lead in another moment where manager Dan Wilson mismanaged the bullpen. But impressions matter and being part of the team responsible for the worst defeat in franchise history is not the tag anyone wants.

“Obviously this was an embarrassing loss. We got our ass kicked,” Miller said. “At the end of the day, though, like sitting on it too long is not going to do anything for us. We got to go to the hotel, sleep, wake up, and we got another game tomorrow and we still got a shot to win the series. We got to go out and compete tomorrow and be ready to go from the first pitch.”

The loss topped a 21-1 thumping by Houston during the M’s 2019 “step-back” season where they won only 68 games. The 22 runs allowed tied a franchise mark, matched by a 22-10 loss to Boston in 2015.

Tuesday night looked a little like that 2019 season, especially as the score got out of hand late. They are little things, but they add up. Nick Davila overthrew second base by 10 feet for an error. Josh Naylor dropped a ball at first base for another error. Julio Rodríguez lost track during the nine-run eighth inning where Leo Rivas was the pitcher and threw the ball into the outfield stands after the second out. Another error, another run scored.

It’s a night that will need to be erased quickly.

“You don’t ever want to get beaten like that but at the same time, move on, flush it, go to the next one,” catcher Cal Raleigh said in the whisper-quiet clubhouse. “I have all the confidence in the world in obviously (Wednesday starter) Logan (Gilbert) and the rest of our guys to bounce back how we should.”

Per the Stathead database, the M’s are the third team in baseball history to suffer a 22-0 loss, joining the 2004 New York Yankees and 1975 Chicago Cubs. Those Yankees won 101 games, the AL East and reached Game 7 of the ALCS. Even good teams can get thumped on occasion.

But the M’s aren’t a good team this season. The team on the other side, is. And the Brewers displayed all the reasons they hold the best record in baseball during the first five innings when they essentially put the game out of reach.

They walked. They hit singles. They stole bases. They came up with two-out hits with runners in scoring position and they delivered a game-altering home run when an incorrect decision was made.

The avalanche of runs that followed for Milwaukee can be tied back to Wilson’s decision to keep Miller on the mound with two outs in the fifth inning. With lefties Josh Simpson and José A. Ferrer both ready in the bullpen, Wilson opted to stay with Miller to face Christian Yelich.

Miller struck out Yelich and induced a groundout his first two plate appearances. But Miller went with the splitter one too many times and when his 1-1 pitch floated in the middle of the plate, Yelich clubbed a three-run shot that turned a 3-0 game into 6-0.

Yelich, a former MVP who is having a down season, has only two homers this season off left-handed pitchers and none since late May. Last season, only four of his 29 homers came against lefties.

“That decision is on me. Accountability is there. It’s on me. It starts and stops there,” Wilson said. “It’s a big turning point in the game and wanted to get Bryce through there. Just didn’t make the right choice and it cost us.”

When Simpson jogged in to take over for Miller, he was being tasked with mop-up duty for a game already decided. David Hamilton’s three-run homer and Jake Bauers’ two-run shot off Simpson, both in the sixth inning, only added to what was already another miserable night at the ballpark.

Miller was tagged for five earned runs for the second straight start and has a 6.57 ERA over his last seven starts dating to July 9.

“I got to finish innings and finish outings,” Miller said. “In the last three starts I haven’t been able to do that, so that’s kind of where I’m at.”

Lost in the late-inning barrage was a first-inning play that left Raleigh upset. Bauers, the one-time Mariner, scored from second base on William Contreras’ base hit with two outs in the first inning. Randy Arozarena’s throw beat Bauers easily and Raleigh protected his mitt with his bare hand as he went to make the tag, but Bauers swatted at the glove with his hands, knocking the ball loose. Bauers didn’t touch the plate initially, but dived back in time ahead of Raleigh’s tag.

“He slapped the ball out of my glove and nobody saw it, I guess, except for me,” Raleigh said. “If it’s a slide or the body or that’s one thing, but going at it with your hands like, that it’s kind of blatant, but I guess I was the only one to see it.”

On another night, the play at the plate would have earned more attention. On this night, it was a footnote.

“It’s a tough one to even think about and we have to we have to move on from here,” Wilson said.