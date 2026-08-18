Federal trial over allegedly addictive Facebook, Instagram features begins

A federal trial to decide whether Facebook and Instagram were intentionally designed with features addictive to teens and young users got underway in a California courtroom on Tuesday in a case that could reshape how minors use social media.

The lawsuit, brought by 29 state attorneys general, alleges Meta, the parent company of both social media platforms, implemented features that would drive compulsive use of the platforms while also downplaying the risks of the sites to parents and the public.

The case will be litigated by attorneys from California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey, with assistance from the Washington attorney general’s office and attorneys general from two dozen other states.

“People all over our state are concerned about social media, particularly its effects on children,” Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue to work to ensure social media companies like Meta are doing everything they’re required to do to protect our kids.”

The trial before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is expected to last six to eight weeks, and could include testimony from Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg, among other top company officials.

While lawyers representing Meta have previously said damages could reach $1.3 trillion, roughly the market value of the company, lawyers representing the states said last week it could be closer to $200 billion, which is roughly the company’s 2025 revenue.

The lawsuit dates back to 2023 and then-Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and alleges the sites were specifically designed to keep young users engaged and addicted.

The lawsuit alleges the company designed its recommendation algorithms to “encourage compulsive use.”

“Meta designed its Recommendation Algorithms to maximize youth engagement in several ways but did not disclose these engagement-maximization features to the public–instead representing that these algorithms were intended to benefit the user,” the complaint states.

According to the lawsuit, Meta incorporated features designed to produce a dopamine response, including the “like” button, push notifications that ping users and an endless scroll feature known as “infinite scroll.”

“Meta employs design features, including but not limited to infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications, and ephemeral content, that work to override young users’ attempts to disengage from Meta’s Social Media Platforms,” the lawsuit states. “These tactics, which are wholly within Meta’s control, make it difficult for young users to cease engagement with Meta’s Platforms – independent of the content with which the users interact.”

The lawsuit also alleges Meta collected personal information from users younger than 13 without their parents’ consent, violating a federal law known as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

As the trial got underway, a Meta spokesperson wrote in email Tuesday that the claims made in the lawsuit are “unsubstantiated” and that penalties requested are “vastly disproportionate.”

“The AGs offer no proof anyone in their states was misled, claim benign features like having an additional Instagram account somehow harmed their residents, and attempt to penalize Meta for industry-wide challenges like age verification,” the statement says. “Rather than sticking to the facts or the law, the states have instead decided to chase an outlandish payout. We stand by our record of creating strong protections for teens, and look forward to making our case in court.”

The company also argues the attorneys general have failed to prove the features that harmed specific residents in their state or that Meta knew of meaningful number of users who were younger than 13, but failed to remove them. Meta also argues that underage users are also an industrywide issue that is not unique to Facebook or Instagram.