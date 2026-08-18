Jockey Doug Moore inducted into Washington Horse Racing Hall of Fame

By Jim Price The Spokesman-Review

When Doug Moore, an accomplished Northwest jockey for two decades, decided to retire, he gave up riding. But that didn’t keep him from going several extra miles.

Having wrapped up an extraordinary rise from horseback to his sport’s executive suite, the Ohio native who grew up in Republic, Washington, was inducted Saturday into the Washington Horse Racing Hall of Fame.

Moore, 68, began riding at unrecognized county fairs at age 13. A local man, John Stabenfelt, taught Moore to ride and hoisted him onto Peg’s Cue to win his very first race. After moving on to larger fairs in British Columbia, Moore began his professional career at Coeur d’Alene in 1974. Astride Peg’s Cue again, he won again.

After graduating from high school the next year, Moore began to ride full time. He won nearly 2,000 races. More than 1,400 came on commercial tracks, mostly in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

He started out at Spokane’s Playfair Race Course, where, with 59 wins, a record for an apprentice jockey, he finished third in the 1975 standings. Ultimately, in five full Playfair campaigns, he would finish worse than third only once.

Moore went on to earn riding titles at Portland Meadows, Boise’s Les Bois Park, the Oregon state fair track in Salem, and, eventually, Playfair. In Boise, for several summers, he held his own with the remarkable Stevens brothers. Scott Stevens, who rode in Spokane one fall, retired with 4,809 wins. Gary, his younger brother, became one of this country’s greatest jockeys and, with 5,187 wins, he’s now in the National Racing Hall of Fame.

Although Moore didn’t always campaign at Playfair, he had some very good years. After his successful debut, he finished second the following year. His 71 wins included a record-equaling six on Sept. 18. In 1977, with 20 wins in 15 days, he was described as the most successful young rider in track history. But, on July 26, Moore suffered a broken arm when he was thrown from a motorcycle. Weeks later, he finished the meet, wearing a cast, and finished 10th.

He didn’t return for a full season until 1984.

Three years later, the popular roan gelding Captain Condo, who commuted between Spokane and Seattle, carried Moore to his most consequential victory. They won the $43,759 Governor’s Handicap at Longacres, that era’s West Side track. The barrel-chested son of Candoe Mia, a mare who’d been a Playfair standout, won 30 of his 70 lifetime starts. He ran second or third in many of the others and earned $511,695.

Moore, like many of his peers, eventually had trouble making weight below 120 pounds. He began looking ahead and in 1989, riding full time at Playfair, he romped to the riding title with 129 wins. Then he, packed his tack and left for Portland Meadows, where he became clerk of the scales and assistant racing secretary.

For the next two decades, he rose through the officiating ranks. Eventually, he spent several years as presiding steward at Emerald Downs, the Seattle area’s current track.

Moore joined the Washington Horse Racing Commission as deputy executive secretary in 2009. Four years later, in 2013, he succeeded Bruce Batson, Playfair’s former director of racing, as executive secretary. By the time Moore retired early this year, he chaired the Association of Racing Commissioners.

Almost immediately, he was named to the commission.

Saturday’s Hall of Fame ceremonies were held at Emerald Downs in Auburn. Other honorees included Reba Is Tops, a fine 1990s sprinter, who has added to her fame by foaling Top Harbor and Rebalation, both stars in this decade for Spokane trainer Tim McCanna, who’s already a member of the Hall of Fame.

Moore and his wife, Patty, make their home in Tacoma. Moore’s daughter, Brittany, is the outrider on race days at Emerald Downs.