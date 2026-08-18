Man arrested for breaking into evacuated home during Old Trails fire, police say

From staff reports

Spokane police last week arrested a man on suspicion of burglarizing a home while its owner was evacuated from the Old Trails fire.

Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department, said the homeowner from the Five Mile Neighborhood reported the burglary on Aug. 8 after having been evacuated since the fire broke out Aug . 1.

The resident showed surveillance footage to officers and also posted video to social media in a bid to identify the suspect.

With tips in hand about the man’s identity, officers were able to find Lawrence C. Moss at Northtown Mall on Thursday and arrested him on suspicion of residential burglary, Leming said.

Once it was safe to do so, Leming said officers regularly patrolled the evacuation zones to deter burglars.

During those patrols, they also arrested Chad D. Taylor, 51, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing and making or having burglary tools, and Neil R. Vanvoorst, 42, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing.