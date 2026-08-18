Public pressure helps persuade county leaders to pause data center permitting

The Spokane County commissioners, under the watchful eyes of their constituents, reached a compromise Tuesday and put a temporary halt on the construction of large data centers.

The Spokane County Commission voted unanimously to put a pause on the processing of any building permits for large load data centers until Dec. 15. The expiration date is the day of the last meeting the county’s governing board will hold this year, and the board is hoping fully fledged zoning laws specific to data centers will be ready to enact at that time.

“That is what brought us here today,” Commission Chair Mary Brooks said. “To have these discussions, to hear your voices, hear your concerns, have it go through the process, which will give us other opportunities to hear what you have to say and what your thoughts are.”

The commissioners also directed the Spokane County Planning Commission to begin the process of enacting permanent protections.

“It’s a really good approach to pause right now, so we don’t have any land use applications that come in without your regulation,” board attorney Matt Folsom said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s action is a compromise on how to proceed with data center developments as the national hot-button issue lands in the region. The Democrats on the board, Commissioners Chris Jordan and Amber Waldref, started pushing for a nine-month moratorium in June, just as Commissioners Josh Kerns and Al French proposed allowing applications to roll in but under temporary zoning regulations they brought forward.

The board landed somewhere in the middle Tuesday: the Democrats secured a pause, while French and Kerns proposal will serve as the basis for the draft policies being sent through the lengthy legal process to make them permanent.

“I see this as just a starting point,” Waldref said.

The proposed regulations, although subject to change, would apply to any data center project needing more than 20 megawatts of power. There are eight data centers already operating in Spokane County, said Spokane County Planning Director Scott Chesney, which would not be affected by any regulations.

The commissioners have a limited tool kit when it comes to regulating the industry, Folsom said, so the proposal focuses largely on zoning and land use. For example, large load centers to land zoned specifically for heavy industrial use.

Chesney said other available tools could include developer agreements and coordination with local utilities to ensure consumers don’t pick up the tab for needed grid upgrades. The county already requires comprehensive water use and sustainability studies for some developments and could extend those requirements to data centers.

“We’re very comfortable that we’re representing and what we believe to be best practices in many of these elements,” Chesney said. “We think we’ve got a solid start to getting something back to you on time.”

The commissioners passed the resolution enacting the pause in front of an audience of several dozen, evidence of the intense local public focus on data centers sparked by now-paused negotiations between Avista Utilities and an unknown company looking to secure an initial load of 125 megawatts within two years and then growing in scale to require 500 megawatts, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review.

Commission meetings, typically held every Tuesday, are usually sparsely attended. Tuesday marked the second time community members crowded the meeting room to discuss data centers. Speakers at the meeting a week prior focused primarily on Commissioner Al French – the results of a Spokane resident’s detective work to uncover his discussions with a company interested in building a data center on the West Plains.

Though commission rules regarding public testimony forbid discussion on items on the agenda, people at the meeting attempted to make their feelings about data centers known anyway.

Several speakers focused on the importance of considering water usage as wildfires rage. Another alluded to French’s discussions with Apricus Energy Solutions by lamenting “backroom deals,” and “personal pet projects that may not benefit the county.”

Brooks asked attendees, clearly frustrated with the board’s policies on public testimony, to uphold decorum. Attendees interrupted the meeting by shouting accusations and questions, filmed with their cell phones and selfie sticks and came prepared for conflict.

Attendees of the last meeting grew frustrated when French didn’t respond to questions. Public testimony is not designed for back and forth with the board, Brooks explained.

French responded that week and gave his own account, but after most in the packed room had left.

Brittany Anderson, a stay-at-home mom who obtained proof of French’s meetings with Apricus via a public records request, said she was encouraged by the commissioner’s decision to pause permitting. She hopes the board will come back in less than four months with thorough legislation that protects the region’s energy consumers, water and residents.

“I just really want this four months to be used extremely wisely,” Anderson said.

Anderson is concerned the timeline is too tight to delve into all of the potential, far-reaching implications data centers can have on a community.

“I don’t have my hopes up,” she said.

Brooks said the board received several written comments ahead of the vote.

Craig Volosing, a longtime Palisades rancher and conservationist, was among those who testified Tuesday. Like Anderson, he said he would like to see a longer moratorium and more thorough studies into data centers and their impact on the local economy, environment and residents.

“We need a full, boots-on-the-ground study,” Volosing said. “We need to have a thorough understanding.”

Waldref and Jordan also voiced concern about timing, but stressed the vote Tuesday enacts a pause on applications. Brooks noted the pause could be extended if the board deems it necessary.

Kerns ended the meeting’s discussion by advising the public to stay involved, including by participating in public testimony opportunities to raise concerns with the county and the planning commission as the rules come together.

“That is a several-month process that has that public engagement aspect to it that is built in,” Kerns said. “I want to encourage you to share your thoughts on it.”