Stephanie L. Bailey: Here’s what we lose when we cut science funding

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Stephanie L. Bailey

My father was a stoic man. When prostate cancer came for him, he faced it without complaint. His doctors were skilled and caring; they did everything we could expect from them. But the one thing they could not do was see, in real time, exactly where the radiation was landing inside his body. How much of it was hitting the tumor? Was it striking tissue that should have been left alone?

He died. I miss him every day.

I’m a nuclear physicist, trained at Jefferson Lab in Newport News, Virginia. The facility was built to answer one of the most fundamental questions in science: what is matter made of? We fire beams of electrons at protons and study the quarks inside. It’s abstract, esoteric work, with no obvious connection to human health.

The detectors we use are built from scintillating fiber, hair-thin strands that flash light when struck by radiation. A colleague had an insight: miniaturize those fibers, thread them through a catheter, and you could place them inside a patient to measure, in real time, exactly how much radiation is reaching a tumor. A doctor could finally see what my father’s doctors could not.

That technology was invented and patented. It came from a physics lab funded to study quarks, not a medical research facility. Nobody planned it. Nobody could have. This is how fundamental science works – and why cutting it is such a profound mistake.

Earlier this year, the White House proposed major cuts to key federal agencies that support physical sciences research. The proposal would erase billions of dollars in funding from the National Science Foundation, NASA Science, the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Scientific and Technical Research Services, the Department of Defense’s basic research arms, and the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, which funds Jefferson Lab and many more facilities like it.

These five agencies are the financial backbone of American physics research. In 2024 alone, they provided $424 million in funding to Washington’s universities. Their grant programs funded more than 750 of our state’s STEM graduate students and postdoctoral researchers. They even provided financial support to 23 innovative local businesses employing nearly 150 Washingtonians.

When federal research funding is cut, the immediate casualties are visible. Experiments get paused, projects are shelved, and researchers are laid off. But the long-term damage caused by cuts runs deeper. Graduate students lose fellowships. Early-career researchers, who are especially likely to take the big swings that lead to groundbreaking discoveries, lose opportunities right when they’re trying to establish themselves. Some scientists leave the country. Some leave the field entirely.

The Executive Branch does not set the nation’s federal budget alone; Congress holds the power of the purse. Lawmakers are currently working on setting next year’s budget. The Senate Appropriations Committee, vice chaired by our state’s very own Sen. Patty Murray, must champion increases for federal science funding.

Here in Washington state, and across this country, people face cancer diagnoses every day. In 2025, experts estimated that 46,500 new cancer cases would be diagnosed here throughout the year. The advanced treatment tools we have available today exist because of sustained public investment in basic scientific research. America’s investment is not abstract. It shows up in clinics, in the difference between what doctors can see and what remains hidden.

Cutting federal research funding doesn’t save money. It defers costs onto future patients and future families. Treatments are never developed. Questions are never answered. Lives are never saved.

The next oncological breakthrough will have come too late for my father. That will never stop hurting. But it may not be too late for someone else. There’s a discovery being made right now, in a lab studying something that seems to have nothing to do with cancer, that may be exactly what the next family needs.

That’s worth protecting.

Stephanie L. Bailey, Ph.D., is a nuclear physicist. She lives in Lynnwood, Washington.